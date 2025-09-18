"Think about the widow of Charlie Kirk" - Bill O’Reilly wishes Jimmy Kimmel had run his monologue by him before getting cancelled

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 23: Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Desert Diamond Arena on August 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The rally, held in partnership with Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action, comes come two weeks after Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Harris held a rally at the same location. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

After Jimmy Kimmel's controversial comment about Charlie Kirk's death resulted in his late-night show being pulled off-air, Bill O'Reilly was asked to share his opinion about it on News Nation.

Bill O’Reilly has some tough words for Jimmy Kimmel after his show was abruptly canceled for claiming the Kirk killer was MAGA.



O’Reilly says if Kimmel had run the script by him first, he would have shut it down on the spot:



“I would have said, Jim, no way that’s appropriate.… pic.twitter.com/K77vThHlTy — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 18, 2025

As the subject of Kimmel was brought up between the Emmy-winning commentator and News Nation's Chris Cuomo, O'Reilly called Kimmel's action "inexplicable," further saying:

"Kimmel was not treated unfairly. He knew what he was doing and did it anyway, and is paying the price."

Bill O'Reily continued to say he wished Kimmel had called him to run by his script first, adding:

"I would have said, 'Jim, no way that's appropriate. No way. Think about the widow of Charlie Kirk. And you’re accusing millions of Americans of being complicit in his murder? That is not true. You are misleading."

Further on the show, O'Reilly also appeared disappointed by Jimmy Kimmel's team members as not one of whom pushed back on his monologue. The media personality said:

"This isn't censorship, all right? This is about responsibility."

For the unversed, Charlie Kirk was killed in Utah last week, where he was visiting the Utah Valley University (on September 10) as part of his American Comeback Tour. As the MAGA influencer was conducting a Q&A session on the campus, he was shot in the neck, and ultimately died from the gunshot.

Jimmy Kimmel suggested that Charlie Kirk's shooter, Tyler Robinson, was a MAGA supporter

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Disney's ABC just officially canceled the Jimmy Kimmel show indefinitely after the late night host's recent remarks about Charlie Kirk. This has been confirmed by ABC affiliate groups that verified they would be dropping the host. pic.twitter.com/blieAF8k2s — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 17, 2025

​The cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live! comes after Kimmel's controversial monologue on his Monday show (September 15). Suggesting that Kirk's shooter, Tyler Robinson, was a MAGA supporter, Jimmy said:

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the Maga gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Kimmel then went on to poke at President Trump's grief over Charlie's killing. And that wasn't even all. On the following night (September 16), the commentator pointed a finger at vice president JD Vance in his opening monologue.

Kimmel accused Vance of blaming the left over Kirk's death without any official evidence of the fact that Robinson was a leftist.

While Jimmy Kimmel hasn't addressed the news of his show being pulled yet, Donald Trump appeared to be celebrating it in a social media post. The President also congratulated ABC network for having the courage to do the right thing.