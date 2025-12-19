Who was Lamarr Wilson? Tech content creator dies at 48 amid growing social media career

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Lamarr Wilson attends Universal Fan Fest Nights Opening Night Event at Universal Studios Hollywood at Universal CityWalk on April 25, 2025 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

Tech influencer Lamarr Wilson passed away unexpectedly at age 48 on November 21. His family confirmed the news on December 13 in a family statement shared by Tony Wilson on Facebook. They wrote alongside photos of the late content creator:

"It is with deep feelings of hurt and pain that The Family of LaMarr Wilson would like to make this statement regarding our beloved member LaMarr Wilson passing and what he aspired to become with YouTube, Google, and all his social media platforms he loved working with."

Wilson's cause of death has now been revealed. Public records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office revealed that he passed away at a residence on November 21 from s**cide.

Lamarr Wilson boasted millions of followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Fans and followers know him as the guy who regularly discusses current technology and gadgets in his videos.

He's the tech lifestyle influencer known to many as "That Unboxing Guy" or "Tech Lifestyle Entertainer."

He has been making useful tech videos to a wide audience since 2008, according to Page Six. His career spanned content creation, commentary, and online hosting.

More of Lamarr Wilson's life and career, explored

Lamarr Wilson was a Chicago native who moved and made Los Angeles his home. He just turned 48 a month before he reportedly passed away.

He shared a selfie and a personal update to commemorate his 48th birthday on Instagram on October 22. He wrote:

"Today is my 48th birthday and I'm down 48 pounds! It shouldn't take a health scare like I had this year to get your #%&$ together, but hey it worked."

Wilson added that he was losing it all "naturally" after he was able to "figure out the discipline."

He added in the post that he feels good and is "genuinely at peace" because of one thing. He further explained:

"A key is keeping people out of my life who are determined to disrupt it with their inner chaos. We're not on this Earth long enough to tolerate that. Don't let that happen to you!"

Lamarr Wilson's career revolves around commentaries and online hosting in the tech world. He worked with some of the major tech brands like Apple, Google, Xbox, and Nintendo.

He also produced and hosted two of Mashable's online series: Socially Awkward and YouTube Weekly.

He also co-hosted with Star Trek alum George Takei in the award-winning Takei's Take on Webby. Their 2013 debut episode earned them a 2014 Webby Award.

His LinkedIn page also noted his on-call contributor work for the Daily Tech News Show podcast for the past 10 years.

His family's Facebook post on December 13 that confirmed his passing also revealed yet another milestone he achieved. Lamarr Wilson was chosen as one of the judges for the upcoming CES Innovation Awards.

The event is going to be on January 4 next year at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned on PRIMETIMER for more news and updates.