"We are so reaching the zenith": Fans react after Caleb McLaughlin describes the final episodes of Stranger Things using just one word

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: (L-R) Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 World Premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Caleb McLaughlin who is gearing up for the release of the second part of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he spoke about the highly anticipated finale. According to reports, McLaughlin during his conversation with Jimmy Fallon described the final episode in just one word, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. This person wrote:

"We are so reaching the zenith soon!!"

Caleb McLaughlin who has been playing the role of Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things was recently spotted arriving at The Paley Museum event held in celebration of the fifth season. He was seen appearing alongside his co-stars where they participated in a panel discussion marking the upcoming finale of the beloved Netflix series.

More from Caleb McLaughlin's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as fans react to his one-word comment on the final episode of Stranger Things

In his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 18, Caleb McLaughlin spoke about how he had learned about his character, Lucas, before fully discovering his own true self while growing up on the series over the course of nine years. He also reflected on how each of his co-stars has now become like a true family to him.

The young actor further teased his storyline towards the end of the series, and said:

"It is not about me, It's not about 'oh what Luke is going to do.' The Duffer Brothers created this amazing story that a lot of people can relate to and how it ended. I don't want people to think I don't like Lucas' story or whatever. I do because the story is so good...I can't wait for everybody to finish watching rest of the series."

In another part of his conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Caleb McLaughlin was asked to describe the remaining episodes of the show in just one word. When asked specifically about the penultimate episode, titled "The Rightside Up," he described it as an episode of "Zenith," in contrast to Finn Wolfhard who had previously described the eighth episode as "emotional" during his own appearance on the late night show.

This led to fans taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement about the finale of Stranger Things. This fan wrote:

"Loved him on here by the way❤️ He truly has a way with words."

Another added:

"ZENITH IS A CRAZY WORD"

This person wrote:

"beautiful"

"Listen Caleb is that boy." another added.

The first half of the remaining episodes of Stranger Things is set to release on December 26 and will follow the events surrounding the reveal of Will Byers' newfound powers. This will be followed by the third volume which is slated to be released on December 31.