How did Chevy Chase become an inspiration for Stranger Things? Explained

Stranger Things season 5 (Image via X/@Stranger Things)

Stranger Things is a hit Netflix sci-fi horror series created by the Duffer Brothers, set in the 1980s and known for its mix of supernatural mystery, nostalgia, and character-driven storytelling. The show follows a group of kids in Hawkins, Indiana, as they confront threats from the terrifying Upside Down. Its fifth and final season was released in the U.S. starting November 26, 2025, marking the beginning of the series’ epic conclusion.

The show has long drawn inspiration from 1980s pop culture, borrowing elements from classics like The Goonies, E.T., Firestarter, Aliens, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Surprisingly, the series also incorporates influences from Chevy Chase’s 1985 comedy Fletch.

David Harbour, who plays Hopper, revealed in a 2018 interview with Variety that the Duffer Brothers used Fletch as a creative reference for the third season, shaping Hopper’s storyline with a comedic, rogue-investigator vibe. When the season premiered, Hopper’s sarcastic quips, casual outfits, and off-the-books sleuthing clearly echoed Chase’s character.

“The Duffers are so specific each year with the movies,” Harbour stated at the time. “And Fletch is one movie we get to play around and have some fun with this season, which you wouldn’t expect from Stranger Things, and you wouldn’t expect from the Spielberg universe, and you certainly wouldn’t expect from a darker season.”

The show even paid visual homage by featuring Fletch on the Starcourt Mall theater marquee alongside other ’80s titles. However, while Stranger Things has included actors from beloved films it references, such as Sean Astin and Paul Reiser, the production did not come around to bringing Chase himself into the cast.

Exploring the plot of Stranger Things season 5

stranger things 5 vol. 1 is now playing. pic.twitter.com/f8Vq8XJZl2 — sƃuᴉɥʇ ɹǝƃuɐɹʇs (@Stranger_Things) November 27, 2025

Stranger Things season 5, set in the fall of 1987, follows the aftermath of the catastrophic Rifts opened in season 4, leaving Hawkins psychologically and physically devastated. The core group of heroes reunites with a singular mission: to track down and kill Vecna. However, Vecna has disappeared entirely, leaving his plans and location a dangerous mystery.

Their struggle becomes even more complicated when the U.S. government seals off Hawkins under military quarantine and escalates its pursuit of Eleven, forcing her into hiding once again. As the anniversary of Will Byers’ original disappearance draws near, an unsettling and familiar sense of dread returns, signaling that an even greater threat is fast approaching.

The looming final battle promises to be darker and deadlier than anything the characters have previously encountered. With the fate of their town—and possibly their world—at stake, the heroes realize that defeating this terror will require unity and strength from everyone they’ve fought beside. The entire party must stand together one final time to end the nightmare and confront the overwhelming darkness threatening to consume everything they hold dear.

How to watch Stranger Things season 5

Viewers can stream Stranger Things season 5, alongside all previous episodes, exclusively on Netflix. The ongoing season is set to release in three installments. Volume 1 released on November 26, 2025, while volumes 2 and 3 are set for December 25 and December 31 debuts, respectively.

The streaming platform currently offers three subscription tiers: Standard with Ads at $7.99/month (full library access with ads, HD streaming on 2 devices); Standard (Ad-Free) at $17.99/month (ad-free HD streaming on 2 devices, downloads on 2 devices); and Premium at $24.99/month (ad-free Ultra HD/4K streaming on up to 4 devices, downloads on up to 6 devices).

