Watson season 2 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

A screengrab from Watson season 2 (Image via Instagram / Watsoncbs)

Watson season 2 episode 8, titled “Livvy Sees the Doctor,” will air on CBS on December 1, 2025, at 10 PM ET/PT, and it’s expected to be one of the most intense episodes of the season. This time, Watson and his team face a life-or-death situation when a desperate father storms UHOP with a bomb, demanding a cure for his dangerously ill daughter.

The episode raises the emotional and physical stakes as the doctors must stay calm, think fast, and try to save lives under extreme pressure.

Last week on Watson season 2, the story focused more on family struggles and emotional conflicts. Watson’s father, Hamish, returned to UHOP with his protégé Annabelle, a gifted saxophonist dealing with frightening blackouts. As her condition worsened, Watson was forced to face the unresolved tension between him and his father.

He had to balance his personal feelings, his responsibilities as a doctor, and his desire to help Annabelle before it was too late. The episode showed how complicated family relationships can be, especially when they collide with medical emergencies.

Annabelle’s situation became even more challenging when Watson’s team learned more about her life. Her long, exhausting practice sessions, hidden stress, and past drug use revealed how much pressure she carried as a young prodigy. Her intermittent ministrokes created a tough medical and emotional dilemma, forcing Watson to make urgent decisions that could save her future.

Watson season 2 episode 8 airs on Monday

Watson season 2 episode 8, “Livvy Sees the Doctor,” will air on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 10:00 p.m. ET on CBS. This episode keeps the season’s intense pace going with a dramatic hostage situation that puts Watson and his team at serious risk. The tension is higher than ever as they face a desperate father and a dangerous threat inside UHOP.

Where to watch Watson season 2 episode 8

You can watch Watson season 2 episode 8 on several streaming platforms, depending on where you live. In the U.S., the episode will air live on CBS, and you can also stream it on Paramount+. Paramount Plus has two subscription options, the Essential plan costs $5.99 a month ($59.99 a year), while the Premium plan costs $11.99 a month ($119.99 a year) and includes more features.

The show is also available on other services like Prime Video, fuboTV, and additional platforms that support the series.

What to expect from Watson season 2 episode 8

Watson season 2 episode 8 is shaping up to be a very intense and emotional hour. UHOP is thrown into chaos when a desperate father, wearing a bomb, takes Watson and the fellows hostage while begging for a cure for his daughter Livvy’s strange illness.

With everyone trapped, the team has to figure out what’s wrong with the little girl while staying calm under extreme pressure. The episode mixes fast-paced danger with the show’s usual medical mystery, testing Watson’s skills, courage, and ability to lead in a life-or-death situation.

A brief recap of episode 7 before Watson season 2 episode 8 arrives

In Watson season 2 episode 7, “Giant Steps,” Watson dealt with both a tough medical case and personal issues. Annabelle’s health kept getting worse, and her blackouts were connected to the way she played music. While Hamish tried to protect her future as a musician, Watson worked through his complicated relationship with his father to uncover what was really causing her symptoms.

The episode showed how scared Annabelle was to lose her musical talent, even refusing surgery at first. But after she nearly had a major stroke during practice, both Hamish and Watson helped her see how dangerous her situation was. She eventually agreed to brain surgery, recovered well, and was able to play again.

Watson and Hamish also finally understood each other better, setting up excitement for what comes next in season 2.

