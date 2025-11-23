Watson season 2 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Watson (Image via Instagram / Watsoncbs)

Watson season 2 episode 7, titled “Giant Steps,” arrives on CBS this Monday and brings a personal twist. Watson’s father, Hamish, returns with a young saxophone prodigy who suffers blackouts whenever she plays. As the team searches for the cause, the episode focuses on emotional conflict, a tense medical mystery, and growing pressure from Mycroft as the season moves toward its climax.

Earlier in season 2, Mycroft Holmes took full control of the Holmes Foundation and threatened to cut the clinic’s funding unless Watson agreed to follow his plans. Watson refused because he believed in helping people over making money. The fallout from Sherlock’s final act also added strain between the Holmes brothers.

Watson and his team faced tougher cases as well, including a shocking discovery that a young man’s cancer was created in a lab. Mycroft pushed Watson to reveal the truth about Sherlock, but Watson focused on protecting his patients and his clinic. These events set up a season filled with secrets, rising tension, and major choices that will shape what happens next.

Watson season 2 episode 7 airs on Monday

Watson season 2 episode 7 will air on Monday at 10:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The episode, titled “Giant Steps,” continues the season’s emotional and medical drama as Watson takes on a difficult new case and deals with a tense visit from his father. The story grows more intense as the season reaches its final episodes.

Where to watch Watson season 2 episode 7

Fans can watch Watson season 2 episode 7 live on CBS or stream it on Prime Video, fuboTV, or Paramount Plus depending on where they live. Paramount Plus has two plans. The Essential plan costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. The Premium plan costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

What to expect from Watson season 2 episode 7

Episode 7 brings a difficult new case when Hamish arrives at UHOP with Annabelle, a talented saxophone player who blacks out whenever she performs. The team must figure out if her problem is caused by her brain, her body, or something completely unexpected.

Hamish’s return also creates tension, as his troubled relationship with Watson comes back to the surface and affects Watson’s choices. Mycroft’s money threats grow stronger. He may cut the clinic’s funding, forcing Watson to make hard decisions about UHOP’s future as the season heads into its final episodes.

A brief recap of episode 6 before Watson season 2 episode 7 arrives

Episode 6, “Buying Time,” showed Watson and his team racing to save Xavier, a young athlete with fast-growing cancer that seemed impossible to cure. Their fight to help him happened at the same time that Mycroft warned Watson that UHOP could lose its funding unless Watson followed his wishes.

The case grew even more serious when Watson learned that Xavier’s cancer was man-made and created through dangerous testing by Bell’s Anti-Ageing Generation.

Bell later learned he had the same deadly mutation, and while the clinic managed to save Xavier, Bell died after being held responsible for what he had done. Meanwhile, Mycroft pushed Watson for the truth about Sherlock being alive and used the clinic’s future as leverage, forcing Watson into a painful and difficult decision.

