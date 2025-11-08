Watson season 2 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Watson season 2 airs on CBS (Image via Instagram/@watsoncbs)

CBS’s Watson season 2 episode 5, titled “Lucky,” airs on Monday, November 10, 2025. Directed by Guy Ferland, the episode marks the much-awaited return of Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes, joining Morris Chestnut’s Dr. John Watson for a gripping new mystery.

The story follows Watson as he visits another hospital and becomes convinced that a man believed to be in a coma for over a decade is actually suffering from locked-in syndrome, a condition that leaves patients conscious but unable to move or speak.

When the patient is transferred to UHOP, shocking messages begin to surface, testing Watson’s instincts and empathy. Meanwhile, Sherlock’s reappearance adds tension and intrigue.

Watson season 2 episode 5 airs on Monday

Watson season 2 episode 5, titled “Lucky,” premieres on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The new episode brings an emotional and suspenseful storyline as Dr. John Watson investigates a case involving a man wrongly believed to be in a coma for years.

The episode also marks the return of Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes, adding depth and tension to the narrative. Fans can tune in at the scheduled time to watch the latest chapter of the hit medical-detective drama unfold on CBS’s primetime lineup.

Where to watch Watson season 2 episode 5

Viewers can catch Watson season 2 episode 5 live on CBS through cable or satellite TV. For those who prefer streaming, the episode will also be available on Paramount+ after its network premiere. Subscribers can watch it on-demand or stream it live through the platform’s “live TV” option.

CBS’s website and app may also offer limited streaming access for U.S. audiences. International viewers can expect the episode to become available later on regional streaming partners that carry CBS programming.

What to expect from Watson season 2 episode 5

In Watson season 2 episode 5, titled “Lucky,” Dr. John Watson visits another hospital for a consultation. There, he sees a patient who has been in a coma for over ten years. Watson becomes suspicious that the man is not in a coma but is suffering from locked-in syndrome, a condition of the active mind in which the body is unable to move.

He arranges to have the patient transferred to UHOP for further study, whereupon strange, upsetting messages begin appearing, suggesting that the patient was aware all along. As the team investigates, the case takes a darker turn.

Watson's instincts drive him to find out the reason behind the patient's condition. Also, he wants to know who might have concealed it. Sherlock returns to town and stays with Watson. This stirs up memories and adds tension to the real medical mystery at the core of this episode.

A brief recap of episode 4 before Watson season 2 episode 5 arrives

Watson season 2 episode 4, titled “Happy When It Rains,” opens with a powerful storm hitting the area. The tornado leaves several people injured, sending a wave of patients to the hospital. Shinwell Johnson takes charge as a nurse, assisting in emergency care.

During treatment, he notices some strange patterns in three patients. There are signs of a flesh-eating bacterial infection spreading rapidly through their wounds. One of the patients, Ben, is a high school basketball player whose leg may need to be amputated.

Shinwell becomes personally invested in the case and pushes for deeper testing. The team traces the infection back to contaminated floodwater with the help of his quick thinking. The hospital is temporarily shut down to prevent the spread. The team is desperate to save their patients. By the end, the outbreak is contained, and Shinwell earned his colleagues' respect for his dedication.

Meanwhile, another storyline involves Dr. John Watson and Mary Morstan as the hospital deals with the crisis. Before the storm hits, they reminisce about their past relationship. They think of a romantic memory of kissing in the rain.

Their scenes highlight Watson’s lingering feelings for Mary. At the same time, Watson ignores several calls from Laila, his current girlfriend. Laila is worried after hearing about the storm, and no response strains their relationship.

In a separate subplot, Dr. Adam Croft faces his own issues. His fiancée, Lauren, surprises him with the news that she is pregnant. Though he pretends to be happy, Adam secretly admits to his brother Stephens that he is not ready to be a dad. The revelation leaves him conflicted and distant.

By the end of the episode, the infection crisis is resolved, but personal relationships across the team grow more complicated, setting the stage for Watson season 2 episode 5, “Lucky.”

Catch Watson on CBS on Mondays.