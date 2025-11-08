Complete cast breakdown of Pluribus season 1: Who plays who & where you’ve heard or seen them before

A scene from Pluribus season 1 (Image via X/@AppleTVUpdate)

Pluribus, the science fiction series on Apple TV created by Vince Gilligan, premiered on November 7, 2025. The story begins with a team of astronomers at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex intercepting a mysterious signal from deep space—about 600 light-years away—and discovering it is an RNA sequence. Using reverse transcriptase, scientists convert the RNA into DNA and inject it into mice to study its effects. When the experiment appears fruitless, researchers are ordered to terminate the specimens and restart.

However, chaos erupts when one scientist is bitten by a mouse and transforms into a zombie-like being, infecting everyone at the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases. Soon after, the virus multiplies and spreads rapidly through saliva, marking the end of human autonomy and the rise of an ever-cheerful hive-minded species.

Yet, 12 individuals worldwide remain immune, among them the protagonist, Carol. She loses her romantic partner and manager, Helen, and is overcome with grief and anger as she struggles to process the new reality.

Exploring the cast of Pluribus season 1

Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka





In Pluribus, Rhea Seehorn stars as Carol Sturka—a disillusioned romance novelist who becomes “the most miserable person on Earth” and one of the very few immune to the hive-like virus sweeping humanity. Her immunity thrusts her into the central role of this bizarre new world, as she grapples with the unsettling normalcy of those around her.

Seehorn has appeared in an extensive array of both television and big screen projects, such as Better Call Saul, Veep, Whitney, Monster High, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Karolina Wydra as Zosia/Ana





The character Zosia, played by Karolina Wydra, is an enigmatic presence within the hive-mind and is introduced in Episode 2 as the “chosen companion” for protagonist Carol Sturka. While it’s clear Zosia belongs to the hive, her role alongside Carol remains ambiguous—part mentor, part monitor—creating dynamic tension between her cheerful compliance and Carol’s resistance. Zosia’s close involvement with Carol suggests she will play a pivotal, morally complex part in the unfolding story.

Wydra has notably starred in Europa Report, After, Crazy, Stupid Love, House, and True Blood, among other projects.

Miriam Shor as Helen





Miriam Shore stars as Helen, Corol’s partner in Pluribus, who dies at the beginning of the Happiness Apocalypse. Helen’s death leaves Carol broken and grasping at the meaning of her life in the new reality by herself.

Shor's outstanding resume includes her roles in American Fiction, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the television series Younger.

Carlos Manuel Vesga as Manousos





Manouso, portrayed by Carlos Manuel Vesgas, emerges as another independent thinker resisting the hive mind in Pluribus, much like Carol Sturka. They exist in parallel struggles, separated by distance but bound by shared defiance against the collective consciousness.

Carlos Manuel Vesga has gained recognition for his work in productions such as The Hijacking of Flight 601, News of a Kidnapping, and The Cartel: The Origin.

Soledad Campos as Manousos' Mom



Soledad Campos plays Manousos’s mother, a character who provides emotional grounding to Manousos, one of the uninfected survivors grappling with the new hive-minded reality. The English actress is known for her work in Maestro, The Residence, and Powder Blue.

Peter Bergman as Davis Taffler





Peter Bergman portrays Davis Taffler, a high-ranking U.S. government official who contacts the show’s protagonist, Carol Sturka, to explain the mysterious hive-mind takeover. Taffler serves as the face of authority in this new world, reassuring Carol while also challenging her resistance to the collective consciousness.

Peter Bergman is best known for his performances in The Young and the Restless, All My Children, The King of Queens, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Supporting cast member of Pluribus season 1

Pluribus season 1 includes a talented group of supporting actors, with several notable names listed as follows:

Monique Lott as Twin Sister #1

Monae Lott as Twin Sister #2

McKenzie Scott as Patient

Jennifer Bravo as Neighbor

Karan Soni as Deshpande

Samba Schutte as Mr. Diabaté

Allan McLeod as Bob

