Watson season 2 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Watson and Sherlock (Image via Instagram / Watsoncbs)

Watson season 2 episode 4, titled “Happy when it rains,” will premiere on November 3, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on CBS. Last week, Watson treated Max Bowers and discovered she has Lupus. In the upcoming episode, the team faces a serious medical case with multiple patients infected by a flesh-eating bacterium. Shinwell and Adam also deal with personal challenges.

In the previous episode, the team handled a difficult case that tested their medical skills and emotions. Watson and Mary worked hard to find the cause of a patient’s strange symptoms. Ingrid returned to the team, bringing tension and questions about trust. The hospital also faced tough decisions between patient care and legal rules. Relationships were tested and viewers were left excited for the next episode.

Watson season 2 episode 4 airs on Monday

Watson season 2 episode 4 will air on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The episode follows Dr. John Watson and his team as they handle a serious medical case with patients infected by a dangerous flesh-eating bacterium. Fans can expect both medical drama and detective work.

Where to watch Watson season 2 episode 4

Fans can watch the show on CBS on Monday at 10:00 p.m. ET. It is also available on streaming services like Paramount Plus, Prime Video, and fuboTV. Paramount Plus has two plans. The Essential plan costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. The Premium plan costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

What to expect from Watson season 2 episode 4

In episode 4, “Happy When It Rains,” the team faces a tough challenge after a tornado leaves four patients with fast-spreading infections. Watson must quickly treat the flesh-eating bacterium cases while keeping the clinic under control. At the same time, Shinwell struggles with his role as a nursing student, and Adam’s wedding to Lauren faces unexpected problems.

The episode has suspense, emotional moments, and teamwork under pressure. Fans can expect medical cases and personal stories that show the team’s skills and relationships. The episode also has tough choices and surprises that set up more drama later in the season.

A brief recap of episode 3 before Watson season 2 episode 4 arrives

In season 2 episode 3, “Expletive Deleted,” Watson and the team treat Maxine “Max” Bowers, a 30-year-old woman who looks 10 because of a rare condition that stopped her growth. Max arrives after a car accident without ID, so the hospital questions her age. Watson quickly confirms she is really an adult by checking her teeth.

Max feels alone and misunderstood because of her condition. She wants surgery for an arm injury, but doctors find swollen lymph nodes. At first, they fear cancer, but it turns out she has Lupus, which can be managed. Watson and Mary work to convince her to get treatment and help her find support and hope.

Meanwhile, Ingrid returns to the hospital and group therapy, creating tension as the team wonders if they can trust her. She handles a visitor who wants to work with her and reconnects with Sasha, rebuilding their friendship. With Watson’s guidance and the team’s help, Max gets both medical care and emotional support, making the episode a story about resilience and human connection.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Watson season 2 on CBS and Paramount Plus

