Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4 recap: Mickey steps down and launches an off-the-books investigation

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4 “Out of Office” aired on CBS on Friday, November 7, 2025. The story opened with Mickey Fox facing her most personal crisis yet. Skye became the prime suspect in her boyfriend Brandon’s murder, and the investigation quickly spun out of control.

The episode moved fast and tightened the pressure around Mickey. The District Attorney took over the case and ordered a full search of her home. Skye’s silence and late confessions made the situation worse, and Mickey found herself fighting for answers as trust inside the family began to break.

By the time Mickey stepped down and began her own private investigation, it was clear the case was bigger than one murder. It exposed hidden addictions, political ambition, broken trust and old family wounds. Episode 4 explored all these layers and pushed Mickey into danger while setting up major fallout ahead.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4: Mickey steps down as Skye becomes the prime suspect

Episode 4 pushed Mickey into an impossible spot as soon as Skye admitted she bought the knife linked to Brandon’s murder. That confession came right when the District Attorney arrived with a search warrant. He wanted a political win and used the case against Mickey.

He took control, pushed Boone aside, and held up the arrest of Mickey’s daughter for everyone to see. With Skye offering only pieces of the truth, she began to appear increasingly unreliable.

Mickey realized she could not help Skye from the outside. She stepped back from her job and used her paid leave to start her own investigation. She first visited Brandon’s mother, who unknowingly provided the clue that led to the case's resolution. Brandon had a burner phone hidden in his car, which led Mickey to Ricky, Skye’s cousin, whose connection to the situation shook the family even more.

As Mickey kept digging, she uncovered a dangerous network connected to Brandon’s side business and his growing debts. Her search pointed to Adrian Smith, a violent dealer with a harsh reputation. When Mickey confronted him alone, the tension exploded into a fight that revealed the truth behind Brandon’s death.

Episode 4 turned into a desperate race for justice as Mickey risked her badge, her safety, and her closest relationships to clear Skye’s name.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4: Mickey and Dawson’s off-books mission

Mickey’s secret investigation picked up speed because of her undercover DEA boyfriend, Dawson, even though she still didn’t know his real name. He risked his cover by checking the suspicious number found on Brandon’s burner phone and confirmed it belonged to someone far outside normal law enforcement reach.

When she realized there was no legal way forward, Mickey chose to work completely off the books and followed her instincts instead of the rules.

Things escalated when she slipped into the evidence locker, took photos of the drugs tied to Brandon, and traced them back to Adrian Smith. It showed the blunt and fearless side of Mickey. Smith pulled a gun, and the fight that followed was one she couldn’t win alone. Dawson stepped in at the last moment, broke his cover, and shot Smith to save her life.

The consequences hit fast. Dawson faced reassignment, and Mickey had to face the reality of trusting a man she barely knew. The department also struggled to cope with the shock of what had happened. But the discovery of the real murder weapon in Smith’s possession finally cleared Skye and shut down the DA’s case.

In the middle of all the upheaval, Mickey learned Dawson’s real name, Alec, setting the stage for a new chapter in their relationship that could help her or complicate things even more.

Other highlights of Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4

Episode 4 also added more depth to the family stories. Travis came to the house as a worried father rather than a deputy. He brought clothes for Skye and admitted their marriage ended because Mickey never let anyone help her. It was a rare, honest moment that changed the way their relationship looked and added emotion to the case.

Boone supported Mickey in his own quiet way. He pretended not to notice her slipping into the evidence locker, demonstrating his loyalty and the respect the department still held for her, even as the DA pushed them out.

The episode also showed Ricky’s struggle with relapse, his mother’s frustration, and the discovery that his number was on Brandon’s work phone, hinting at more involvement than anyone first believed.

Cass brought some heart to the episode by helping an evicted father and son connect with a lonely older woman who had space for them. It created an unexpected support system during a tense time. Her own relationship with Travis continued to weaken.

And in a soft emotional moment, Skye gave Brandon’s lyric book to his mother as a small piece of closure. These smaller stories helped round out an episode filled with tension, character growth and shifting loyalties.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Sheriff Country season 1 on CBS and Paramount+.

