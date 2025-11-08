Big Brother UK star Caroline shocks with harsh remark about Richard after double eviction

Caroline Monk (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK 2025’s double eviction on the November 7 episode saw Nancy Nocerino and Caroline Monk leaving the Big Brother house.

This week, Nancy, Caroline and Jenny faced the public vote after they were nominated by their fellow housemates in Big Brother.

The public decided first to oust Glasgow native Nancy, who made her exit memorable.

Nancy danced her way out of the house and even twerked in front of the live audience.

Caroline’s departure from the house also made headlines but for the wrong reasons.

She called her fellow housemate, Richard, “Antichrist” after seeing him receive audience support.

The audience booed Caroline as she made her exit from the house.

As she spotted a placard in the audience stating: Richard to win, she reacted and said:



“Richard is the antichrist."



She has repeatedly expressed her dislike for Richard during Big Brother 2025.

Caroline previously called him an antichrist during the earlier double eviction on November 2.

She was frustrated with Farida’s exit and was miffed that Richard survived the elimination.

She then stated to Big Brother, as reported by the Bristol Post on November 2:



“I'm just shocked that people would want someone in here like Richard. Bless his little soul. I don't dislike the man, but he doesn't give a thing to the House. He doesn't join in anything."



After her eviction, she sat down with hosts AJ and Will, where she did not hide her animosity towards Richard.

She had branded Richard previously, boring as f**k, during a face-to-face nomination.

During the interview, Will asked Caroline if it seemed like her behavior had changed towards Richard after she witnessed the public’s love and admiration for him.

She quipped back, stating:



“No, he warmed to me!”



She added:



“He never once spoke to me at all. He never spoke to me. As soon as someone said, ‘Oh, you could do panto with Caroline’ he went, ‘Well…’"



She also claimed during the interview that Richard wants her now because he wants to go pantomime with her, referring to the time when Richard likened their relationship to a pantomime with a clear villain and hero.

AJ added to the conversation by stating that Richard had nominated her twice throughout the entire season.

Will added amidst audience booing and cheering:



“Maybe you guys are in love?”



This led to Caroline pulling a disgusted expression.

During the interview, as soon as the crowd started chanting Richard, she told them all to “Shut up!”

Caroline also called herself good and branded him as bad.

She stated:



“I’m the goody, he’s the baddy.”



But AJ pressed her on the question and asked whether there was some deep, underlying friendship between the two.

Caroline shook her head in denial, saying, No.

Will again asked that she did not like Richard by remarking:



“Are you being serious? I can’t work out if you’re being serious or if this is still all part of the fun and games. Do you actually really not like him?”



She retorted by saying:



“He’s just like Mr Bean. Mr Bean is funny Richard is not funny.”



She concluded by firmly responding that Richard is boring and they should try to live with him.

Caroline has been one of the most talked-about and controversial figures of the show.

As reported by The Sun on October 29, 2025, the show received numerous complaints from viewers after the host misgendered housemate Zelah during the October 7 episode.

Big Brother later had to issue a formal warning to her that such use of language could lead to her removal from the house.

