Who is Xochitl Gomez? Everything to know about the actress joining the Boston Blue cast as a recurring guest star

Xochitl Gomez is joining the cast of Boston Blue in a recurring role [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © Instagram/Xochitl Gomez]

Former Marvel star Xochitl Gomez is set to step into the Boston Blue world in a new role. The Dancing with the Stars winner will likely play a romantic interest for Sean. This is expected to add a new direction to both Sean and his father, Danny’s, lives on the Blue Bloods spinoff. However, Xochitl has joined the Boston Blue cast in a recurring role, leaving her story arc a surprise for the time being.

Meanwhile, Boston Blue premiered in October 2025, presenting a new chapter in NYPD detective Danny Reagan’s life. His son Sean joined the Boston PD as a rookie and was injured in the line of duty. This prompted the NYPD detective to join the Boston Police Department in investigating local crime as he looked out for his son’s healing.

Boston Blue also paired Sonequa Martin-Green as detective Lena Silver to work alongside Wahlberg’s Danny. Danny discovered that the Silver family was both influential and well-connected within the legal network, including the youngest member, Jonah, who was Sean’s fellow rookie.

The CBS spinoff also stars Ernie Hudson, Gloria Reuben, Maggie Lawson, and Marcus Scribner as Jonah. Xochitl is expected to play a mysterious woman named Penny.

A glimpse at Xochitl Gomez’s career

California-born Xochitl Fiona Gomez-Deines took a musical theatre class early on and acted in a local production of The Little Mermaid as a child. By the age of 12, Xochitl performed in 22 full-length musicals. On one hand, she landed commercials at the age of ten, while on the other, she began taking martial arts classes to enhance her acting resume.

Xochitl’s acting career started with her television role in Disney’s Raven’s Home. Her other television projects include You’re the Worst, Gentefied, The Baby-Sitters Club, and Dancing with the Stars. She was the winner of Dancing with the Stars season 32, where she partnered with Valentin Chmerkovskiy. She also voiced a role in Cartoonified, alongside Phineas and Ferb.

Although Xochitl Gomez gained fame for her role as America Chavez in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she was part of two other films before that, Shadow Wolves and Boob Sweat. She is likely playing America Chavez again in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, while voicing Gabby in yet-to-be-released The Cat in the Hat. She has more upcoming movie projects under her belt, including Ursa Major and Dog Years.

Boston Blue: A look into Xochitl Gomez’s character

As reported by TV Line, Gomez, cast in a recurring role, is expected to make her first appearance on Boston Blue on Friday, November 21, 2025. She is playing the role of Penny, described as a charming and quick-witted woman. However, she has a disturbing past that may unfold later in the series.

Meanwhile, Penny will encounter Sean, played by Mika Amonsen, who may get romantically interested in the new mysterious woman in his life. Presumably, Sean’s newfound romance will likely add unexpected complications in the lives of Sean, Danny and Lena.

While Gomez’s Penny will be one of the major characters in the series, the number of episodes in which she will appear is as yet undisclosed. Both Penny’s past and her upcoming relationship will be central to her story arc and may stretch across seasons.

Tune in to CBS at 10 pm ET/PT to catch the new episodes of Boston Blue every Friday.