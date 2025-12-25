What did King Charles say for his Christmas speech? Details explored as the King hailed ‘spontaneous bravery’ in his address

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: In this image released on December 23, King Charles III is seen during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on December 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles delivered a first-of-its-kind Christmas speech from the Lady Chapel at Westminster Abbey. In the address made after the royal family made their annual processional to St. Mary Magdalene Church, the 77-year-old monarch advocated for compassion and reconciliation while emphasizing the importance of togetherness in the community.

"As I meet people of different faiths, I find it enormously encouraging to hear how much we have in common. With the great diversity of our communities, we can find the strength to ensure that right triumphs over wrong."

The King urged listeners to never lose sight of the values of courage and sacrifice, adding:

"These are the values which have shaped our country. As we hear of division, both at home and abroad, they are the values of which we must never lose sight,"

“Individuals and communities have displayed spontaneous bravery,” King Charles refers to the Bondi Beach tragedy in his Christmas speech

The King of England praised the heroic actions of the bystanders who intervened in a gun attack against members of a Jewish community in Australia.

“Individuals and communities have displayed spontaneous bravery, instinctively placing themselves in harm's way to defend others," said the King as images from the tragedy showed on the screen.

There were also pictures of the English monarch speaking with members of the congregation who had tried to stop an attacker in a Synagogue in Manchester.

He also reflected on the birth of Jesus Christ, stating that the Christmas story was about “peace and reconciliation.”

The Palace describes the Christmas broadcast as a careful reflection of:

"Current issues and concerns, and shares The Monarch's reflections on what Christmas means to them and their listeners. Over the years, the Christmas Broadcast has acted as a chronicle of global, national and personal events which have affected the Monarch and their audience."

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.