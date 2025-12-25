What is the net worth of Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin? Details explored

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Aaron Goodwin is part of Discovery+ Ghost Adventures. He is photographed at The Comedy Store which is long-reputed to be haunted. Photographed on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Aaron Goodwin is an American paranormal investigator, television personality, camera operator, and entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $2.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He is most famous for his long-running part in the popular Travel Channel and Discovery show Ghost Adventures, where he has become one of the best-known faces in paranormal television.

Fans love him for his change from doubter to believer, his funny scared faces during ghost searches, and his role as the team's main "bait" in scary places.

He joined the show in 2008 as a behind-the-scenes cameraman but quickly earned his place as a core member of the Ghost Adventures team alongside Zak Bagans, becoming a fan favorite, sticking around through over 17 seasons of spine-tingling investigations.

More details about the Ghost Adventures star explored

Aaron Goodwin was born on April 1, 1976, and grew up in Portland, Oregon. From a young age, he developed a liking for making films.

Before becoming popular, he worked as a freelance camera operator and equipment technician, making a name for himself in Las Vegas for his work behind the scenes.

His job changed when he met Zak Bagans and Nick Groff in the early 2000s. Goodwin was asked to help with camera work on a small documentary film that later became Ghost Adventures.

His task often meant operating equipment, checking sounds and video clips, and exploring the busiest or loneliest spots of mysterious places, many times by himself.

This gave him the name of being the team's “bait,” a job that became a big part of his on-screen character.

A moment that many people talked about in the show happened during an investigation into Bobby Mackey's Music World, where Goodwin claimed he felt like he was possessed.

This moment changed how he thought about paranormal things and became one of the show's memorable scenes.

After Nick Groff went away from the show in 2014, Goodwin’s part grew even bigger. He became Zak Bagans’ main investigative partner and one of the most constant faces on the show.

Aaron Goodwin has created his own brand beyond TV. He started a clothing line named "Big Steppin" that shows ghost-themed designs and fun sayings linked to his character on screen. He also started a coffee brand just for his fans.

In 2016, Aaron Goodwin bought a house in Las Vegas for about $980,000. Over the years, the place has increased in worth and is now valued to be around $1.5 million, being one of his more valuable possessions.

Aaron Goodwin married Victoria Cadenas in August 2022 at Disneyland's Haunted Mansion after dating each other since 2018.

Their personal life surfaced in the news in March 2025 when Victoria got arrested in Nevada for charges of hiring a hitman to murder him.

Victoria got arrested on March 6 for allegedly plotting his murder, texting a Florida inmate about killing him while he was filming Ghost Adventures in California, offering over $11,500 with messages like

"Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce" and "He's asleep right now in the hotel room … I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?"

Goodwin stated publicly that he was blindsided by the allegations and believed his marriage had been stable. Shortly after the arrest, the Ghost Adventures star filed for divorce on March 12.

Stay tuned for more updates.