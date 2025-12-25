What is the net worth of Ghost Adventures fame paranormal investigator Zak Bagans? Details explored

Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans (Image via Instagram/@realzakbagans)

Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans has a net worth of $30 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He works as a TV host, paranormal investigator, writer, and owns a museum.

He is most famous as a creator and long-time host of the Discovery Channel show Ghost Adventures, one of the best paranormal shows on TV.

It has run more than 230 episodes since 2008, and it has made many spin-offs. His active job as an executive producer, director, and lead investigator changed the show into a spooky hit, attracting many viewers eager for his strong searches for ghosts.

Besides TV, Bagans is also known for founding Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, a famous place for tourists, full of things that are said to be haunted.

More details about Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans

Most of Zak Bagans’ money comes from his long-running television projects. Ghost Adventures started in 2008 and has premiered hundreds of episodes and specials over more than 20 seasons.

Bagans doesn’t only act in the show; he is also the creator, executive producer, and director of many episodes, allowing him to make different streams of income from the series.

Besides Ghost Adventures, Bagans has done some spin-offs and other works like Ghost Adventures: Aftershocks, Ghost Adventures: Serial Killer Spirits, Ghost Adventures: Quarantine, Screaming Room, Deadly Possessions, Paranormal Challenge, and the horror series The Haunted Museum.

He also showed up in some documentaries like Demon House.

Besides TV, Bagans is also an author. He helped co-write “Dark World: Into the Shadows with a Lead Investigator of Ghost Adventures Crew” and “I Am Haunted: Living Life Through the Dead,” with Kelly Crigger, both of which were liked by fans of spooky studies.

In 2019, he released “Ghost-Hunting For Dummies,” which showed normal readers about ghost-hunting skills.

Bagans has also earned money through brand collaborations, music projects, and his former clothing lines, DungeonWear and Reaper.

He collaborated with the Belgian-American band Lords of Acid on the 2012 song "Paranormal Energy and later paired up with the band's keyboardist, Praga Khan, for the 2012 album "Necrofusion."

One of Zak Bagans’ profitable projects is Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. Started in 2017, the museum holds its own set of proclaimed haunted and meaningful items.

The place has turned into a big stop for visitors coming to Las Vegas and makes steady revenue from ticket sales and guided tours.

Bagans also owns a good collection of luxury vehicles, estimated to be worth around $2 million, and has invested in real estate over the years.

In 2019, he bought a house in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, for almost $1.9 million.

The place got noticed because it was where the famous 1969 LaBianca murders, tied to Charles Manson, happened. Bagans then sold the house in 2021,

Born as Zachary Alexander Bagans on April 5, 1977, in Washington, D.C., and raised in Illinois, Zak developed an interest in the paranormal at a young age, often visiting garage sales with his mother in search of unusual and spooky collectibles.

A life-changing paranormal experience in 2002 involving the alleged spirit of a suicidal woman in his apartment building drove him to seriously pursue ghost hunting.

He is known for his distinctive tattoos, including a Celtic cross, an Aries symbol, and the German phrase “Denn die Todten reiten Schnell,” which translates to “for the dead travel fast.”

