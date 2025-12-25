The Choral cast: Every character featured in the history-drama and the actors behind them

Set during World War I, The Choral is a British historical drama that explores how music becomes a lifeline for a community under strain. Co-produced and directed by Nicholas Hytner and written by Alan Bennett, the 2025 film continues a creative partnership known for character-driven storytelling and sharply observed social detail.

The synopsis for the film, as per Sony Pictures Classics, reads:

“1916. As war rages on the Western Front, the Choral Society in Ramsden, Yorkshire has lost most of its men to the army. The Choral’s ambitious committee, determined to press ahead, decides to recruit local young males to swell their ranks. They must also engage a new chorus master, and despite their suspicions that he has something to hide, their best bet seems to be Dr. Henry Guthrie (Ralph Fiennes) – driven, uncompromising, and recently returned from a career in Germany. As conscription papers start to arrive, the whole community discovers that the best response to the chaos that is laying waste to their lives is to make music together.”

With morale low and tradition threatened, the group recruits a controversial new conductor to lead a performance of Edward Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius. The particular work was chosen to be performed because it was not written by a German.

Anchored by an exceptional cast of British stage and screen veterans, the film’s strength lies in the depth and variety of its performances.

Cast details for The Choral explored

Ralph Fiennes as Dr. Henry Guthrie: The English actor Ralph Fiennes leads The Choral as Dr. Henry Guthrie, a former organist turned choirmaster, who is central to the controversy in Ramsden. With time spent in Germany practising his art and unfound rumours about his sexuality, Guthrie is treated like an outsider when he returns home, especially since the film is set during a sensitive wartime. Fiennes is one of Britain’s most respected actors, widely known for Schindler’s List , The English Patient , the Harry Potter films as Lord Voldemort, and the James Bond franchise as M. His stage background lends authority and restraint to Guthrie, a character defined as much by silence as by conviction.

The remaining ensemble for The Choral includes Amara Okereke as Mary, Lyndsey Marshal as Mrs. Bishop, Emily Fairn as Bella, Ron Cook as the vicar, Shaun Thomas as Mitch, Taylor Uttley as Ellis, Oliver Briscombe as Lofty, Tamzin Griffin as Miss Niner, Angela Curran as Mrs. Pemberton, and Reuben Bainbridge as Black Bright.

Together, these characters complete Ramsden’s portrait as a community shaped by fear, compassion, and resilience.

By dividing its attention across multiple lives, The Choral avoids framing war through heroics alone. Instead, it focuses on those left behind, on how art and ritual offer brief sanctuary from uncertainty. Music becomes both refuge and resistance, binding individuals who might otherwise drift apart.

The Choral is now available in select theaters in the United States, distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, with wider availability expected to follow.