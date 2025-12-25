Lululemon end-of-year sale: 7 best gifts to give your loved ones for New Year

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Lululemon signage is seen at a department store on June 05, 2024 in New York City. Lululemon will be reporting its first quarter results after the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange amid slowing sales growth and stock loss. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Lululemon's 2025 End of Year event is here and they have quietly marked down some of the favorite items and best styles for shoppers who are still looking for gifts for loved ones before the year ends.

Winter wardrobe, loungewear, and more are on sale for up to 50% off and it's the last chance of the year to shop the brand on sale. From their viral Align leggings to stylish silhouettes that one can use for both workouts and rest days, Lululemon has lots on offer with rare price cuts.

Discover exclusive scores and price drops - only for a limited time. Just note that their end-of-year discounts only run through December 30. Also, sizes and styles tend to sell out fast.

Here are 7 gifts to buy from Lululemon's end-of-year sale

1. Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Style and comfort are how Lululemon advertises the Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie. It makes a good gift option for her as well with its soft, fleecy fabric designed for casual use. It's also naturally breathable and lightweight with an oversized fit that feels extra roomy but not exaggerated.

Shoppers can pick from various colors still available and all of them are on sale with a 35% discount. Check the product here.

2. Zeroed In Track Jacket

Lululemon's Zeroed In Track Jacket is a versatile gift for him as it's designed for working out or hanging out. It's made of sweat-wicking and quick-drying material suitable for training and casual times. The hand pockets are also zippered to keep essentials secured.

It's only available in Grey Sage color but it's still on sale for 35% off. Check the product here.

3. City Essentials Small Shoulder Bag L Monogram

This gift for her from Lululemon's end-of-year rack is designed to keep the day organized. It's a small shoulder bag that tucks under the arm but has "intentional pockets" to keep essentials all together. The shoulder strap is also adjustable for comfort.

It's available in four colors and all are on sale at 50% off. Check the product here.

4. Align High-Rise Pant 28"

The Align High-Rise is a classic Lululemon leggings and would make an ideal end-of-year gift for her. The brand promises that the leggings will provide users with buttery-soft and weightless comfort.

It also has a hidden waistband pocket to keep small items, like cards, safe and secure during workouts.

Shoppers can still find it in varying sizes and colors with a 40% discount. You can check the item here.

5. Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"

Lululemon's linerless shorts are advertised as "athlete-backed, performance-driven." They are made to be lightweight, sweat-wicking, and quick drying with a grid mesh inner waistband to ensure softness and comfort next to the skin.

It's on sale with over 40% discount and is still available in various colors. Check the product here.

6. Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt

It's a training shirt for him - a gift for those who like to work out and want to stay comfortable and chafe-free at the gym.

Lululemon's Metal Vent Tech collection is made with minimal seams to reduce chafing and minimize distractions while working out with its stretch and breathability.

Shoppers can still find it in different colors and styles at over 30% off. You can check the item here.

7. Women's Wunder Puff Mini Boot

This pick is a gift of comfort for loved ones during winter. It provides lightweight insulation and has a cushioned midsole for cold-weather comfort.

The upper is also made with water-resistant materials and it has a cinchable shock cord for a perfect fit.

It's available in Warm Ash Grey and Red Clay colors for over 20% off. Check the product here.

