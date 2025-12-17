Christmas 2025 Lululemon sale: 7 activewear must-haves to gift your partner

Lululemon logo is seen on the building in Santa Monica, United States on November 12, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lululemon is giving shoppers a chance to get ahead of the holiday shopping rush with top-rated, yet affordable, activewear must-haves in their Christmas 2025 sale. The brand's "We Made Too Much" section offers a variety of great gift options.

This section enables customers to discover high-quality loungewear, new workout clothes and even Lululemon's best-selling leggings, all at slashed prices, perfect for gifting to their loved ones this holiday season.

Lululemon's Christmas 2025 sale can help shoppers find gift items with up to 50% discount. However, please note that while some items are constantly being added to the pile, some of our favorite picks also sell out quickly. Please also note that there are only six days left (until December 22) to ensure delivery by December 24.

Here are the 7 best activewear picks from Lululemon's Christmas 2025 sale section

1. Lululemon Align High-Rise Ribbed leggings

Lululemon's Align High-Rise Ribbed leggings are one of the brand's best-sellers, with its buttery-soft and weightless Nulu fabric. It's designed to offer comfortable coverage that won't dig into the skin or roll on the waist. Shoppers can choose from three varying lengths: 23 inches, 25 inches and 28 inches.

The Align high-rise leggings are now for sale at 50% off. Check the item here.

2. Lululemon Adapted State Track Jacket

Lululemon claims that the Adapted State Track Jacket is "all about quick transitions." It's made with lightweight and fast-drying fabric, and 100% of the polyester in the product is recycled, except for the trim.

Shoppers can get it in Warm Ash Grey, Black, Nightmoth and Serene Blue at 40% off. Check the product here.

3. Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" leggings

The Wunder Train High-Rise Tight from Lululemon is another holiday gift option for shoppers seeking a present for their partners. It's ideal for high-impact workouts and is designed to resist abrasion, while excelling in moisture management.

It's now available in over a dozen different colors at Lululemon with a 30% discount. You can check the item here.

4. Lululemon ABC Slim-Fit Pant

The ABC Slim-Fit Pant makes a practical gift for him this holiday season. It's available in a wide range of colors and is made with stretchy, wrinkle-resistant Warpstreme fabric that looks smart and casual, whether in the office or on the golf course.

Lululemon currently offers it with a 46% discount. Check the product here.

5. Lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe

Activewear is not complete without a pair of comfortable running shoes, and Lululemon has a pair from its Christmas 2025 sale section. The Blissfeel 2 running shoes for women are designed with enough cushioning for everyday running.

It's now available with a 38% discount. You can check the item here.

6. Lululemon Brushed Softstreme Half Zip

Lululemon's Burshed Softstreme Half Zip is a practical yet luxurious sweatshirt that shoppers can gift to their loved ones this season. It's made with "peak comfort, peak softness and peak casual" in mind, according to the brand.

Shoppers can now get it in Bone, Riverstone and Black at 39% off. You can check the item here.

7. Lululemon Align Dress

This activewear from Lululemon is part of the brand's Align collection and features the buttery-soft fabric that Align products are renowned for. Customers still searching for a Christmas gift for their partners may consider this option, as it's designed for a variety of court sports and golf. It's suitable as stylish athleisure too.

The Align Dress is available in eight colors at 33% off. You can check out the item here.

