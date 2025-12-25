10 best nail art ideas to try for New Year 2026 celebrations

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Models prepare backstage durng the Tadashi Shoji fashion show during the New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

It's nearly the time to ring in the new year, but before any of the celebrations, it's time to coordinate the outfit and the accessories for the ultimate New Year's celebration look. That includes getting a new manicure.

Whether one prefers to keep things minimalist or pull out the stops for an extravagant nail art, there is some consensus when it comes to the best nail art for New Year's.

They have to be sparkly or gilded, polished or filled with glittery embellishments.

Here are 10 nail art ideas to try for New Year's

1. Glittery champagne nails

This nail art idea is soft and subtle but still festive and glamorous - ideal for an understated New Year's celebration look.

The idea is to pick soft rose gold or champagne colored nails with a hint of sparkle. It's simple yet sparkly for any NYE event.

2. Sparkles galore

Sparkles are not just an option but highly encouraged for New Year's Eve manicure. They evoke festivity with how they catch the light from every angle - the perfect nails for ringing in a bright and positive new year.

3. Creamy cashmere shades

Cashmere shades are a must for an understated but elegant nail look for any NYE event. It's the ultimate nude that pairs very well with every outfit, and its versatility makes it an ideal choice for any occasion.

But to make it even more festive, consider adding sparkle all over or at the tips.

4. Jeweled accents

This is a bolder look than the 'Sparkles Galore' but equally perfect for any NYE event. It's a minimal nail art paired with metallic shine from jewels in either silver, gold, or an assortment of colors. It's a classic, but elevated look for ringing in the new year.

5. Glossy and shimmery black nails

Black is a classic color of choice for any occasion. But with New Year's Eve nails calling for some drama, consider pairing a black base with a fine shimmer and a glossy topcoat for edginess and drama.

Silver glitter provides a dazzling contrast to the black base for maximum effect.

6. Silver chrome

Silver is a very festive color for New Year's Eve and no one will go wrong with using the palette on the nails. Chrome nails are bold and futuristic, which are ideal characteristics to channel during an event that celebrates new beginnings.

7. Gold chrome

Gold chrome is another statement-worthy option for those who want their nails to stand out. High-shine gold nails, whether plain or paired with all sorts of embellishments, are guaranteed to turn heads.

8. Neutral with chrome tips

Those who don't want to go full-chrome on their nails can consider a neutral base and add chrome French tips. They are ideal for an understated but also a little bold NYE look. Either silver chrome or gold chrome works well for this.

9. Merlot nails

Those who like red nails can consider trying a little darker shade of red for New Year's Day. Merlot is a deeper, wine-inspired shade that is rich but not overpowering.

It also makes a perfect base for gold accents, chrome tips, and silver shimmer for note-worthy nail designs.

10. Mirrorball nails

This manicure idea is perfect for catching all the light during the New Year's celebration. The idea is to use a silver shimmer polish and top it with holographic cutouts and metallic chrome designs. Design it like a disco ball or use star cutouts - anything works.

