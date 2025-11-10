Where is Boston Blue filmed? All filming locations detailed

Boston Blue airs on CBS on Fridays (Image via Instagram/@bostonbluecbs)

CBS's latest Blue Bloods spin-off, Boston Blue, brings Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan to a new city, but not all of the action was shot where the story is set. While the series captures Boston through familiar landmarks and cityscapes, much of the production was in Toronto, Canada.

The reason behind this is the financial constraints in the television industry. The result is a series that still feels rooted in Boston, even if the cameras were not rolling there full-time.

Filming began during the summer of 2025, with Wahlberg and co-star Mika Amonsen spotted on location in both cities.

Toronto serves as the base for indoor and controlled scenes, doubling as Boston in some sequences.

The mix of authentic Boston exteriors and Toronto-based interiors gives Boston Blue a balance between realism and practicality.

All filming locations for Boston Blue

Boston, Massachusetts

Some of Boston Blue was filmed on location in Boston, Massachusetts, to capture the city’s unmistakable atmosphere.

Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan, was seen filming several key scenes across the city in August 2025.

Fenway Park was one of the standout spots, where Wahlberg shot a memorable sequence beneath the Green Monster.

The crew also filmed in Boston Common, one of the oldest public parks in America, using it for a fast-paced chase scene.

Other locations include Downtown Boston, Park Street T Station, and the Granary Burying Ground, each chosen to reflect authentic Boston life.

Shooting in these real settings adds character and visual depth to the show, grounding the story in recognizable landmarks. Wahlberg, a Boston native, pushed to include these moments despite production challenges.

The city’s mix of history, architecture, and energy provides a realistic backdrop for Danny Reagan’s new chapter, highlighting the show’s connection to its namesake city.

In a podcast appearance on Billy & Lisa in the Morning on August 7, 2025, Wahlberg said,

"I think we’ll be filming in Boston a lot. People think it’s a personal choice or that I didn’t want to film in Boston. I had the best time in my life filming in Boston. I have the best time in my life every time I go to Boston … The industry has really been beat up from COVID and the strike. CBS, for example, used to make, like, 20 shows a year."

He added,

"They’re making two this year — new shows — and I’m on one of them. It’s really dire straits financially in the industry, so I’m really fortunate to be making a show. I’m really fortunate to be able to go to Boston and work at all. But you know, when I initially was offered the job, I said, ‘We got to go to Boston.’ They said, ‘We can’t afford it.'"

Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, serves as the main filming base for Boston Blue. Most interior scenes, including police station sets and character homes, are filmed in local studios.

The city’s streets and architecture are often used to stand in for Boston, a common choice in television due to Toronto’s versatility.

Production moved there primarily for financial reasons. Filming in Canada is significantly cheaper, with studios offering tax incentives and well-equipped facilities.

Toronto’s downtown core, with its brick buildings and narrow streets, can easily mimic Boston’s look when dressed for the part.

Wahlberg justified this approach by saying this on the podcast,

"It’s basically thirty cents on a dollar to film in Canada right now, compared to eighty cents on a dollar, ninety cents from a dollar even with tax breaks. But I said, ‘We have to go to Boston. I can’t not go to Boston.’ And so the plan right now is to do the interiors up here [in Toronto] and go to Boston every couple of weeks and do what we did and put a crew together, a Boston crew, and go down and film all over the city. You can’t fake what Boston looks like."

He continued,

"And you know, we’re bringing Boston actors up here to guest [star] in the show. We’re doing everything we can, and hopefully, in success, we can be in Boston more. The goal is, let’s compromise to get the show made. We’ll work outside and do exteriors in Boston, and then you know, in success, perhaps we can come down there and be there full time. That would be a dream of all dreams."

By blending Toronto interiors with Boston exteriors, Boston Blue creates a believable sense of place without the high cost of full-time filming in Massachusetts.

The strategy reflects how modern productions balance authenticity and practicality in a challenging TV landscape.

Catch Boston Blue on CBS on Fridays.