What role does Christopher Gorham play on Sheriff Country? Everything to know about his character

Acclaimed actor Christopher Gorham joins the cast of CBS’s new show Sheriff Country as Travis Fraley, a lawyer and the ex-husband of Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey Fox. The Fire Country spinoff follows Mickey as she navigates life and law enforcement in the small town of Edgewater, uncovering secrets and balancing complex family ties.

In its debut season, the series blends character-driven drama with gripping investigations. Gorham’s addition to the cast adds further depth, marking another major television role for the versatile actor. His performance is expected to bring emotional nuance and charisma to this new chapter in CBS’s growing Fire Country universe.

Christopher Gorham stars as Travis Fraley, a lawyer and ex-husband of Mickey Fox, in the CBS drama Sheriff Country. The first season follows Mickey as she takes charge of law enforcement in the small town of Edgewater while balancing family strains and job pressure.

Travis and Mickey share a daughter, Skye. Her recovery from addiction is a recurring storyline. Travis grew up well-off, while Mickey did not. This creates an early dynamic of two very different worlds coming together. Although their marriage ended after many years, Travis still plays a meaningful role in the family’s life. He may also harbor lingering feelings for Mickey.

In the series, Travis serves not only as Skye’s father but also as a kind of legal and emotional anchor for the family as Mickey juggles her law-enforcement duties and complex home life. His presence adds tension and depth: ex-spouses co-parenting and reconnecting, professional responsibilities colliding with personal history, and a town with secrets they both must navigate.

Travis is not the main law-enforcement actor, but his professional identity as a lawyer gives him a distinct lens into the series’ investigation arcs. His relationship with Mickey complicates her job as sheriff, especially when family and criminal investigations overlap.

On October 17, 2025, Gorham told Country Living this about his character,

"Travis grew up with money and Mickey [didn’t], so it's like two kids from opposite sides of the tracks that fell in love in high school, had a baby and decided to get married and raise their kid together."

He added,

"I love the idea of this guy who, like me, found someone he connected with fairly young and despite outside forces stuck it out – in his case, for 20 years before he walked away. I can't wait to explore why that happened."

The life and career of Christopher Gorham

Christopher Gorham is an American actor known for his versatility across television and film. He gained early recognition for his role as Henry Grubstick on Ugly Betty and later starred as CIA operative Auggie Anderson on Covert Affairs.

His recent work includes appearances in The Lincoln Lawyer, Insatiable, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Gorham has also been part of major streaming and network projects, showcasing his range in both drama and comedy. With Sheriff Country, he continues his long-standing relationship with CBS, bringing depth and experience to his latest television role.

In an interview with Numero Netherlands on October 16, 2025, Gorham said the following about his reason for joining the show,

"I’d heard great things about Tony and Joan as writers and producers, and I’m a fan of what they’ve created with Max on ‘Fire Country’. I’m from a small-ish town, Fresno, CA, so I think that may be part of the reason I was drawn to Edgewater, the fictional town of both ‘Fire Country’ and ‘Sheriff Country’. Of course, I’ve admired Morena’s career since ‘Homeland’, so I was excited about the opportunity to work with her. She lives up to her billing."

Catch Sheriff Country on CBS on Fridays.