Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3, titled “The Sixth Man,” airs on Friday, October 31, 2025. The episode brings another intense case to Edgewater as Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) investigates a bold daylight robbery involving five suspects.

As the town’s trust wavers, Mickey faces pressure to prove herself amid public scrutiny and personal turmoil. Her daughter Skye remains entangled in a murder investigation, deepening the tension at home. Meanwhile, Mickey’s private life comes under the spotlight when a mysterious man enters the picture, sparking gossip in the close-knit town.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3 airs on Friday

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3, titled “The Sixth Man,” premieres on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. The latest episode continues the network’s Friday crime lineup, following S.W.A.T. and Fire Country.

Directed by Fire Country star Kevin Alejandro, this chapter deepens both the town’s mysteries and Mickey Fox’s struggles as sheriff. New episodes of Sheriff Country air weekly, keeping viewers invested in Edgewater’s growing tension.

Where to watch Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3

Viewers can watch Sheriff Country, Season 1, Episode 3, live on CBS during its network premiere or stream it the following day on Paramount+. The streaming platform offers both live and on-demand access, allowing fans to easily catch up on earlier episodes or rewatch key moments.

For international viewers, availability may vary depending on regional licensing deals. Subscribers can also watch via the CBS app or Paramount+ website using supported devices, ensuring convenient access to all the drama unfolding in Edgewater.

What to expect from Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3

Titled “The Sixth Man,” the episode sees Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) investigating a brazen daylight robbery that shakes the heart of Edgewater. With five suspects caught but motives unclear, Mickey must determine if the heist was a setup or a test of her leadership.

Meanwhile, her personal life faces new complications. Rumors spread about a mysterious man linked to her. At home, suspicions continue to swirl around her daughter Skye’s murder case. It keeps pressure on the Fox family. In an interview with TV Insider dated October 24, 2025, showrunner Matt Lopez teased Mickey's upcoming romance,

"It is coming up very shortly, as in Episode 3, and there is a fantastic twist, and it is a relationship that very much presents as one thing and starts out as being one thing and takes some delicious turns along the way."

A brief recap of episode 2 before Sheriff Country season 1 episode 3 arrives

In Sheriff Country season 1 episode 2, titled “Firewall,” Sheriff Mickey Fox faces chaos on both personal and professional fronts. The show opens with her daughter, Skye, getting into trouble again. Out of rehab, Skye begins dating Brandon, another addict.

She becomes the prime suspect when Brandon is discovered murdered. She's found covered in his blood, her fingerprints on the knife. Mickey brings her to the station instead of helping her flee. The town quickly turns against them.

As the murder investigation unfolds, Mickey is called to handle a kidnapping case involving young migrant workers, or “trimmigrants.” The victims were drugged and forced to work on illegal farms in the remote area of Deadwater.

With her deputy, Cassidy, and her sister Sharon, Mickey leads a rescue mission. They find the abducted boys on a Christmas tree farm converted into a drug site. After a tense standoff, they save the boys, and that ends with one kidnapper dead.

Meanwhile, evidence against Skye grows. A recording surfaces of her arguing with Brandon, and the missing murder weapon deepens suspicion. Though Mickey’s ex-husband arranges for a lawyer who secures Skye’s release, Brandon’s family remains convinced she’s guilty. They confront Mickey at the station and even outside her home, leaving the Fox family under threat.

The episode ends with Mickey balancing her role as sheriff and mother as the town’s judgment and danger close in, setting up deeper personal and moral conflicts ahead.

Catch Sheriff Country on CBS on Fridays.