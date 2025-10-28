Watson season 2 episode 3 recap: Watson handles a small patient with a huge set of problems

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson [Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image © CBS]

The medical-cum-detective drama on CBS, Watson season 2, premiered on October 13, 2025, after a successful season 1. Episode 3 of the season, titled Expletive Deleted, aired on Monday, October 27, 2025, and presented the rare anti-ageing disorder in a patient who presumably had cancer. However, Watson diagnosed lupus instead of cancer while inviting another person with a similar disorder to meet his patient and give her hope.

Watson season 2 premiered with Mary’s mother and Elizabeth’s memory issues. As Elizabeth deteriorated, she was diagnosed with covert hepatic encephalopathy. After discovering an elder half-brother, Mary allowed Miles to donate his liver, curing Elizabeth.

The second episode of the season, titled Back from the Dead, found Sherlock Holmes turning up alive. Holmes explained to Watson how he faked his death, and that the real person who died with Moriarty was a criminal named Stapleton. Meanwhile, a team of microbiologists arrived at the hospital with flu-like symptoms. However, it was later revealed that an expedition member created a fake typhoid fever to raise awareness about the melting permafrost.

Watson season 2 episode 3: A rare disorder identified

Titled Expletive Deleted, the third episode found Mary dealing with a patient with a broken arm. However, the extremely child-like patient claimed to be a 30-year-old. This caused some tension till Watson solved the dilemma by looking inside the patient’s mouth. With adult molars and meeting the number of teeth, he announced the patient as an adult.

Since Max Bowers, the patient, stopped ageing at ten, she resorted to hormone therapy initially. Later, she accepted her fate and used a lot of expletives to seem adult. As such, Watson season 2 episode 3 had to beep out Max’s cuss words, justifying the episode title.

While performing surgery on her broken arm, Mary deduced that Max had lymphoma. However, when communicated, Max seemed to know about her cancer. She wanted to die since having given up on her cancer and the anti-ageing disorder.

Soon, Watson deduced that Max did not have lymphoma but suffered from lupus. Moreover, he arranged for another woman with a similar anti-ageing disorder to meet Max. With this, he managed to bring hope back to Max’s life, who agreed to take medicines for lupus and give up the thought of death.

Watson season 2 episode 3: The Ingrid scenario

After being re-appointed by Watson, Ingrid started attending group therapy for her antisocial complex. She met a new entrant who wanted to check out the clinic. Ingrid discouraged him from stopping by casually. The unknown stranger then offered her a job at his upcoming startup, a tech company.

Ingrid rebuffed him, refusing to get along with another sociopath while on her journey to betterment. When he got pushy, Ingrid sent out a soft threat by informing him that she had killed before and would not hesitate to do so again.

Meanwhile, Ingrid reconnected with Sasha as they both missed their friendship. Elsewhere, Ingrid identified Stephens as having depression and cautioned him to take it seriously and look for proper therapy.

Watson season 2 episode 3: What’s up with Watson, Mary and Laila

The triangle between Watson, Laila and Mary seemed to get more confusing in the plot of Watson season 2 episode 3. Early in the episode, Watson ignored Laila’s text messages. She tried to remain calm when they met at the hospital despite being upset. To undo his mistake, Watson offered to visit her over the weekend and was told that Laila’s son would be home. This created some awkwardness between them.

Later in the episode, Mary was seen walking into Watson's office as the latter was changing in his office. Watson was heard reminding Mary that it was nothing new for her to see him underdressed. While Mary shrugged off the comment, season 2 may be hinting at a Watson-Mary reunion in the upcoming storyline.

Stay tuned to Watson season 2 to catch episode 4 dropping on Monday, November 3, 2025, on CBS, or stream it on Paramount+ the next day.