What milestone is Nicki Minaj celebrating with her Barbz? All about the rapper's iconic Pink Friday album as she thanks fans

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj is celebrating the 15th anniversary of her debut studio album on social media. The rapper/ songwriter reshared a tweet on X by a fan, @onikaa4life, which listed out the accomplishments of the Pink Friday album, released in 2010.



According to the tweet, Pink Friday sold 375k in its first week, has over 2.7 billion streams on Spotify, and is eligible for the RIAA’s 6x platinum certification.



The tweet also stated that Super Bass, one of the tracks on the album, had been certified Diamond, and the album is the biggest female rap sales week of the century. Nicki Minaj captioned the tweet:

"Barbz, looks like we made it. Thank you. Love you."

More details about Pink Friday, the album

Pink Friday shot the Trinidadian artist into international fame. Released on November 22, 2010, the rap album topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for six weeks in 2011. The album boasts three Grammy Award nominations and was awarded Rap Album of the Year at the American Music Awards.

On October 14, 2019, the Starships hitmaker surprised fans by releasing a 10th anniversary edition of the album, featuring eight bonus cuts. The surprise album titled Pink Friday: The Complete Edition includes tracks Girls Fall Like Dominoes, BedRock featuring Young Money & Lloyd, and a newer version of Roman’s Revenge that features Lil Wayne. Social media platform X celebrated the occasion with an exceptional #PinkFriday emoji.

In 2023, Pink Friday 2 was released on December 8. The iconic rapper teased the album on X with a series of tweets. She expressed that the album was “beyond anything I could have imagined.” She tweeted later:

“Right now as a type this mthaPHUCKAZ HAVE NO PHKNG IDEA WTF IS ABOUT TO PHKNG HAPPEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY WILL CHANGE AFTER DECEMBER 8th, 2023!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I SHALL APOINT BARBZ ONLY!!!! EVERY CONGRESSMAN, SENATOR, PRESIDENT, MONARCHY, YOU NAME IT!!!!!”

The album was initially slated for a November 17, 2023 release, but she pushed it back to avoid a conflict with Lil Wayne’s Welcome 2 Collegrove album.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.