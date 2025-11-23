A second suspect reportedly identified in Celeste Rivas case: All we know

Celeste Rivas' cause of death has not been revealed by the authorities (Image via Getty)

Celeste Rivas’ murder case has recently witnessed a new development. A new suspect has been identified by the Los Angeles Police Department after D4vd, as stated in the new episode of the podcast 2 Angry Men on November 22, 2025.

Hosts Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos alleged that the second suspect has supposedly helped in cutting up the remains of the girl. The pair claimed that D4vd once traveled to Santa Barbara, and this particular trip can also help in resolving the murder mystery.

Levin and Geragos even clarified that the second suspect is not believed to have murdered Celeste Rivas. The duo also did not reveal the name of the individual.

However, Mark said that he has obtained information about the cops allegedly searching for someone who could be possibly linked to the events before, during, and after Celeste’s death. The suspect was identified through some important details, such as the cellphone, Tesla, and location data from social media.

According to Mark, the data has reportedly hinted towards the second suspect’s presence inside the vehicle from which Celeste’s body was recovered. As of this writing, LAPD has not responded or revealed any details.

Although D4vd became a suspect in the matter a few days ago, the authorities have not imposed any charges on him. An insider for NBC Los Angeles claimed that the singer is allegedly not cooperating, and he possibly helped to dismember and dispose of Celeste’s body.

Insider claims that D4vd has refused to cooperate for all this time: Celeste Rivas murder and more explained

As mentioned earlier, the New York City native is a suspect in the ongoing investigation. The artist has additionally cancelled the remaining shows of an ongoing tour in September this year after the girl’s body was discovered.

While speaking to People magazine, a source for the police department alleged that D4vd did not cooperate ever since the case entered investigation. The insider said that although the songwriter is yet to be questioned by the cops, D4vd or his associates’ alleged involvement in Celeste Rivas’ murder or any other criminal activity cannot be confirmed for now.

The source mentioned that no one can be arrested or charged until the medical examiner finds the cause of death. Moreover, the toxicology report is expected to reveal more details that would help resolve the case.

“We are working to determine if her death was a murder or something else. Springtime is the closest we’ve come to determining the time of her death. Not before then,” the insider added.

A new update by TMZ on Saturday, November 22, stated that the authorities are having trouble finding the circumstances leading to Celeste’s death. Insiders close to the investigation opened up on the reasons for the same, saying that the body parts found from the car were frozen in parts and thawing at the same time. The source added that the cause of death might not be found at all.

Celeste Rivas’ body was found a few days after the car was towed from the spot where it had been parked for a long time. The New York Post stated that around two weeks ago, a ticket was also issued for the vehicle.

According to ABC7, the investigators are also looking at the angle of an overdose, possibly leading to Celeste’s death. Rivas had contacted her residence before she went missing last year, and she had allegedly run away from her house a few more times in the past.