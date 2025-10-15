Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman declines commenting on D4vd–Celeste Rivas case amid ongoing probe

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: d4vd attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Nathan Hochman, Los Angeles’ District Attorney, refused to answer questions about late teenager Celeste Rivas on October 15, 2025. He told the press that Rivas’ case was a “continuing investigation” and declined further comments.



He also refused to name suspects in the case. When asked about the status of the case and its suspects, Hochman replied to a TMZ reporter, saying:



“It is currently under investigation. We don’t discuss suspects in a continuing investigation. When and if that case is presented to the DA’s office and we make a decision on it, I’ll make sure you are one of the first to know.”

More details on Celeste Rivas' case as police delay in naming name suspect

On September 8, 2025, unidentified human remains were discovered in an impounded Tesla belonging to singer D4vd. The Romantic Homicide hitmaker, who was on tour then, was reportedly fully cooperating with the police in their investigations.



Later in the month, the body was identified as Celeste Rivas' by the Forensics and the medical examiner. The cause of death wasn’t disclosed.

D4vd canceled his tour after the body was identified and has continued to maintain a low profile.



TMZ, in an exclusive report published on October 15, 2025, claimed that the police were reviewing surveillance footage of the rental home occupied by the 20-year-old singer.

The house owner, Malden Trifunovic, revealed to the news outlet that the external cameras would reveal who had gone in or out of the case and could help the cops determine if Celeste had stayed with D4vd in the days leading up to her death.



Malden added that he didn’t watch surveillance footage out of respect for his tenant’s privacy but revealed that he had hired a private investigator to look into Celeste’s death.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and nothing has been discovered yet.

The LAPD has not named a suspect more than six weeks into the investigation. They released a statement:

“At this time, the LAPD does not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of death. Thus, we do not have any suspect information at this time."



The singer has not made any personal comment on the issue.

