Celeste Rivas homicide probe grows more complex as investigators struggle to determine cause of death

The investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas has taken a complicated turn as forensic challenge (Image via X / @CoffindafferFBI)

The probe into Celeste Rivas' death has become more complex as forensic hurdles and new clues keep shaping the investigation. People close to the inquiry report that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner now faces big obstacles to pinpoint an official cause of death because of the state of the recovered remains.

These sources say that the body arrived in a decomposed condition.

D4vd is allegedly not cooperating with investigators in the death of Celeste Rivas, and LAPD homicide detectives have identified a second suspect in the case. D4vd still remains a suspect



The source also says police have not yet interviewed D4vd, and that investigators still… pic.twitter.com/kPr05EgbXf — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 22, 2025

Someone had cut off the head, arms, and legs, dividing them into multiple pieces. The torso stayed whole, but the overall harm has made the forensic exam much harder.

Detectives also discovered that the remains were "frozen", and signs point to them melting while kept in the trunk of a Tesla owned by singer D4vd.

The car had been sitting on a Hollywood Hills street for days close to his rental home, without moving.

When it was hauled away, police found something shocking in the trunk. Because the body was in such bad shape, detectives at first had trouble figuring out if it was a man or a woman.

At first, experts thought the body belonged to someone who'd been murdered.

Now, sources say the medical examiner might not be able to figure out how or why the person died. They might end up calling it "undetermined."

Even if this happens, officials think the criminal investigation will keep going.

LAPD continues homicide investigation amid emerging leads

People close to the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division say they're still treating that as a murder case. They point out that even if the medical report doesn't give a clear answer, the police can still arrest suspects based on other evidence they've found during their investigation.

TMZ says D4vd is now a suspect. Investigators think someone else might have helped him cut up Celeste's body.

On the "2 Angry Men" podcast, defense lawyer Mark Geragos said he knew who this second suspect was.

He mentioned that the authorities believe this person could have been involved before, during, and after Celeste died.

Another aspect being examined involves a trip allegedly made by D4vd to a remote area in Santa Barbara County during the middle of the night earlier this year.

Investigators claim he remained there for approximately two hours.

Law enforcement suspects that if Celeste’s body was taken to that location, it may have been stored in a freezer for months before being placed in the Tesla in late summer.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working through forensic obstacles, multiple suspects, and a complex timeline in an effort to uncover what happened and who may be responsible.