Was Manager of D4vd arrested? Celeste Hernandez kidnap claim debunked

In September, LAPD found Celeste Rivas Hernandez dead in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to David “D4vd” Anthony Burke. More than a month after the discovery, new rumors about the Romantic Homicide rapper’s connection to the death surfaced on social media.

An unverified post shared by Cold War +, a Facebook page with over 597K followers, claimed that the federal authorities have apprehended D4vd’s manager. The original poster asserted that the arrestee allegedly abducted Celeste Hernandez days before she was found deceased. The post claimed:

“Federal authorities have arrested the manager of rising artist D4vd after explosive leaked footage allegedly shows him abducting singer Celeste just days before her tragic death.”

The Facebook post features AI imagery and an untrustworthy blog as the source. However, there is no evidence that D4vd’s manager or anyone associated with the rapper was arrested by law enforcement officials.

Previously, Josh Marshall, the music exec who manages the rapper, also commented on the allegations. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the founder of Mogul Vision denied his involvement in the case of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Marshall responded to the accusations in now-deleted TikTok comments and wrote (via SF Chronicle):

“How dare you say something like this with no facts.”

According to the SF Chronicle, Marshall refuted the accusations from the TikTok users and commented:

“This is the only time I’ll speak on this matter. FOR NOW. I never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything and I don’t live in California.”

Marshall also remarked that he works remotely most of the time and his job doesn’t require him to have much interaction with D4vd or other clients. He described the news of the victim’s demise as “tragic” and hoped for a thorough investigation.

LAPD has yet to name D4vd or anyone as a suspect in Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death

The Los Angeles Police Department has yet to charge Burke formally. The authorities haven’t named a suspect in Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death. In a statement given to People in September, LAPD Robbery-Homicide Captain Scot Williams commented on the facts of the case:

“We know for sure that Celeste Rivas Hernandez died and someone placed her body in the front trunk area of David Burke's Tesla. We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered”

He shared that the medical examiner had yet to determine the cause of death and added:

“We don't know for sure if anyone has any criminal culpability for her death beyond the concealment of her dead body.”

With the investigation underway, Williams refrained from commenting on the relationship between the victim and the rapper, stating that it would be premature for him to make any statements.

David “D4vd” Burke reportedly transferred two of his Texas homes to his mother’s name

The Petals to Thorns artist has been under investigation since the LAPD discovered the decomposed remains of a 15-year-old female in a vehicle registered to his name. Amid social media scrutiny, TMZ reported that D4vd transferred two of his Texas residences to his mother’s name, based on new legal documents the outlet obtained.

According to the website, David Burke made the changes on September 18 and 22, respectively. According to ABC 7/Los Angeles, police officers responded to one of the properties on September 17 after receiving a fake swatting call. The caller claimed that someone had been fatally shot. The 911 call audio obtained by ABC 7 claimed:

“I heard, like, some gunshots... and I think someone is dead.”

While no deadly shooting happened, the officials found D4vd’s parents at the house. According to TMZ, they confirmed that the rapper’s siblings were also inside the residence and were upstairs when the police arrived.