What is D4vd’s ‘Itami’? All to know about the singer’s viral “evil” alter-ego from ‘Romantic Homicide’

D4vd, an R&B artist from Los Angeles, has come under public scrutiny after authorities found partial human remains in a Tesla tied to him. Officials stated that the singer faces no accusations or arrests regarding the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. Despite this, people and fans have been digging through his lyrics and music videos to look for links paying attention to repeated images of death shown in his work.

D4vd often focuses on a figure he created named Itami in his creative work. He calls Itami a "murderous alter ego," and this character shows up in his music and visual projects. Itami plays a big role in the "Romantic Homicide" music video where D4vd appears wearing a blindfold and a shirt covered in blood. Some of his other videos show bodies in car trunks, with D4vd acting as both the victim and the attacker. Fans have shown interest in these artistic choices, though authorities have not connected them to any real-life incidents.

D4vd’s Itami embodies his darker alter ego

D4vd revealed the name Itami, which translates to “pain” in Japanese, in a social media post in February 2023. He said the character ties into a larger story he is working on and urged fans to dive into his creative world, which he calls the “d4vdverse.”

Hey guys we have officially named the blindfold character!



his name is itami (傷み) which means pain in Japanese



i have alot of cool ideas fully building out this story with you all!



(feel free to leave conspiracy theories)



the expansive d4vdverse is only getting started ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/1atpl7ogi1 — d4vd (@d4vddd) February 24, 2023

In interviews, D4vd has mentioned that Itami symbolizes an evil version of himself. The artist compared the concept to Fight Club where one character does things the main character has to face later. In D4vd’s narrative, Itami commits actions that a detective in his stories needs to investigate, adding layers to the stories told in his music and other projects.

Itami’s role in D4vd’s music and creative storytelling

D4vd talked about how much he likes anime and manga and shared that he had started creating his own manga series. The story focuses on a detective dealing with his dark alter ego. In this, Itami represents chaos and unexpected behavior. D4vd used this character to dive into ideas of duality and moral struggles. He also tied Itami to both the look and the ideas in his music videos.

After the remains were found, D4vd stepped back from the spotlight and cancelled his planned tour stops. Before this, he spoke about the purpose behind Itami calling the character a way to express his creativity and build on the stories in his work. Fans still interact with his creations, looking deeper into the character and visuals as part of his larger artistic ideas.

Itami plays a steady role in D4vd’s creative world. It shows his focus on mixing storytelling with music and visuals. Even though recent events have drawn more attention to the character, it continues to exist as a fictional part of his ongoing projects.