Rapper D4vd reportedly not named as a murder suspect in Celeste Rivas case

Nearly a month after Celeste Rivas' decomposing body was found in the trunk of D4vd's abandoned Tesla, the rapper has reportedly not been named as a murder suspect in the ongoing investigation.

On Thursday, October 2, Rolling Stone published a statement from the LAPD, which stated that it was impossible to list a suspect in the case. The statement reads:

"The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez’s death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body."

The police department also noted that the Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) was still working on thorough examinations of all aspects of the trial to bring the truth to light.

However, they could not list D4vd - born David Anthony Burke - as a suspect in absense of any concrete evidence.

In the weeks following the discovery of Rivas' body, multiple videos and pictures of the late teenager with the Queens native have surfaced on social media.

Although they haven't been officially confirmed yet, they're evidence that the two were associated and even romantically involved at one point of time.

LAPD's statement also mentioned that they were also considering the possibility that Rivas' death was not a homicide but an accident.

Celeste Rivas was dead for weeks when her body was discovered

The latest LAPD statement about officers not being able to determine Celeste Rivas' cause of death comes days after they discussed the timeline of her death.

Earlier this week (on Monday, September 29), LA's RHD dropped another statement to media, pointing out that Rivas was likely dead for several weeks at the time of her corpse's discovery.

The statement reads:

"The vehicle had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so Ms. Rivas Hernandez may have been deceased for several weeks before the discovery of her body."

The LAPD also stated that D4vd's Tesla was first marked on August 27.

Some residents in the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood had complained about the car's extended parking on the street, which drew a parking officer's attention to it.

One week after the initial marking - on September 3 - the officer issued the abandoned Tesla a citation for violating the 72- hout parking ordinance.

Two days later, on September 5, the car was impounded and towed to Hollywood's tow yard.

The news of Celeste Rivas' death came more than a year after the teenager had run away from her home in April 2024.

Her parents had even reported her as a mising person in the Riverside County Sheriff Office at the time, but weren't able to find her.

