James Comer accuses Hakeem Jeffries’ campaign of soliciting money from Epstein as 2013 email showed financier was invited to Democratic Party dinner

(L-R) Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and musician Michael Bolton pose for a portrait during a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, November 18, James Comer - the chairmain of the House Oversight Committee - brought up a 2013 email sent to Jeffrey Epstein, indicating that Democratic Hakeem Jeffries' campaign "solicited money from Jeffrey Epstein".

Comer read out the contents of the email on the House Floor - which was sent by a consulting firm representing Jeffries during his 2013 campaign. Sent by a firm partner, Lisa Rossi, the email read:

"We are thrilled to announce that we are working with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, one of the rising stars in the New York Congressional delegation. Sometimes referred to as ‘Brooklyn’s Barack’, he is a staunch supporter of President Obama and a progressive voice for the people of New York City."

The email also included links to a video and an article that boasted the work Jeffries did in his first year in Congress. It further read:

"Hakeem is committed to electing a Democratic majority in 2014 and is encouraging his friends to participate in the DCCC/DSCC fundraising dinner with President Obama this coming Monday night. Shoot us an email or give us a call at [the firm’s phone number] if you would like to get involved with the dinner, or would like to get an opportunity to get to know Hakeem better."

The NYPost notes that Rossi's email came five years after Jeffrey Epstein had already pleaded guilty to charges of solicitation of prostitution from a minor (in 2008). It was also forwarded to by his executive assistant, Lesley Groff.

Despite the mail, there are no records of any donations Epstein made to Hakeem Jeffries, the DCCC or DSCC around that timeline, indicating that the pitch might not have worked on him.

In light of the email brought forward by Comer, Hakeem Jeffries has yet to address it officially.

​ Congress approved bill to release Epstein files

The revelation about Hakeem Jeffries' campaign efforts to solicit Jeffrey Epstein's money comes to light as the bill to release the dead financier's files was passed from both chambers of Congress.

Per BBC, the bill was overwhelmingly approved in the House of Representatives, with a vote of 427-1, which led the Senate to fast-track it unanimously without another formal vote.

The only objector to its release was Lousiana's Clay Higgins. The Republican expressed her concern about "innocent people being hurt" from the information contained in the files.

The approved bill asks Pam Bondi to release "all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials" related to both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell - his co-conspirator - within 30 days after the law is enacted. However, the attorney general can withhold any information that can potentially jeopardize any active federal investigation or identify a victim.

So far, President Trump has maintained that he cut ties with Epstein before his child abuse conviction in 2008, and that he was unaware of the financier's criminal activities. Whether or not the release of Epstein files unearths new details of their relationship remains to be seen.