Who is Shanoyd Whyte Jr? What we know about Girlalala's boyfriend accused of murdering TikTok influencer in Florida

The Case of Shanoyd Whyte Jr: What Authorities Say About the Death of TikTok Influencer Girlalala (Image via Instagram / @_girlalalala)

Shanoyd Whyte Jr, a 25-year-old Florida man, grabbed headlines after police charged him with first-degree murder. The charge stems from the deadly shooting of TikTok star Girlalala in Lauderdale Lakes. Police say he had a long relationship with her as her boyfriend. They arrested him right where it happened.

Reports show that Whyte used to play defensive line for Bethune-Cookman University's football squad.

A murder probe in Florida puts Shanoyd Whyte Jr in the spotlight after TikTok sensation Girlalala died in Lauderdale Lakes. He lived in South Florida when the event took place.

Investigation continues into Girlalala’s death in Florida

Following Girlalala’s death, online communities reacted strongly to several past videos in which the couple participated in relationship-related trends.

Officials report the 25-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge for the Friday night shooting.

Police say it went down while they sat in a car. When help arrived, they found the social media star in the front seat. The Broward Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Deputies and fire rescue teams showed up soon after.

They took her to a hospital close by, where doctors declared her dead. The authorities reported that they held Whyte Jr at the scene.

They also found a gun near the car, which they think was used in the shooting.

Community remembers Girlalala’s impact and supports her family

Girlalala had built a following of over 288,000 on TikTok as a "wig influencer." Her TikTok content showcased her daily life and personal experiences, covering beauty procedures and fan interactions.

NBC Miami reported that her family faced another loss last year when her brother died, according to her father.

A GoFundMe set up to cover funeral costs raised more than $28,000. Rapper JT from City Girls gave $5,000 and later posted on Instagram:

"Rest beautiful girlala! We love you & Heaven will never be boring now that you are there, your boldness, energy, humor & beauty will be missed! … I’m sorry this happened to you!”

The police have not shared more information as they continue to look into the case.