"THE WORLD IS HEALING": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Whitney Leavitt's elimination in the semifinals

Whitney Leavitt from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34’s semi-finals ended with a shocking elimination, advancing five contestants for the finale in the coming week.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and her pro dance partner Mark Ballas were eliminated in the latest episode after the duo presented two routines to Prince’s hit tracks.

While reflecting on her elimination, Whitney expressed that she already felt “like a winner” before adding that the show “meant the world” to her.

She continued by mentioning that signing up for the dance competition changed her life and that she would “forever be so grateful” for the connections and friendships she had made during her time on the sets of Dancing with the Stars.

Ultimately, she expressed her gratitude to the viewers and to everyone who stood by her during her journey.

With Whitney out of the competition, Dylan Efron, Robert Irwin, Jordan Chiles, Elaine Hendrix, and Alix Earle made it to the finale.

Dancing with the Stars fans took to X to share their thoughts on Whitney Leavitt’s elimination.

While many celebrated her eviction ahead of the finale, some were disappointed with the outcome, convinced her skills were comparable to those of the others who advanced to the finale.

“WHITNEY IS GONE, THE WORLD IS HEALING,” a netizen commented.

Many Dancing with the Stars fans celebrated Whitney’s exit from the competition.

“WE DEFEATED THE EVIL MORMONS..!!! ELAINE AND JORDAN NATION RISE WITH ME,” a fan wrote.

“TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORKKK!!! now she can go home since she was so stressed with all she had going on #dwts,” another one commented.

“She tried to bribe the audience, she tried using the tired mom excuse, she tried with the long Instagram caption and it still wasn't enough. Whitney, you tried your best,” an X user reacted.

However, there were some ABC viewers who disagreed with the negative comments about Whitney, as they believed she deserved a spot in the finale.

“IM SO MAD. YOU GUYS ROBBED US OF ONE OF THE BEST POSSIBLE FREESTYLES WITH MARK AND WHITNEY. IT WOULD’VE BEEN PURE EXCELLENCE,” a person wrote.

“whitney was MY winner and i'm so sad we missed out on a mark ballas freestyle but omg i'm so happy for jordan and elaine, i thought for sure one of them were goners,” another netizen commented.

“Actually f**k this show? Bc all you Whitney haters are wild. She's one of the best dancers on the show,” a fan posted.

What styles did Whitney present during Prince Night on Dancing with the Stars?

Whitney and Mark’s first routine was a cha cha to Prince’s 1999. While reviewing her performance, Bruno Tonioli pointed out that she executed the routine well, calling her act “saucy.”

“You did it stunningly well,” he added.

Carrie Ann Inaba expressed a similar sentiment, praising her “wonderful dance.” But at the same time, she mentioned that Whitney was too focused on the technique, which almost “hindered” her performance.

Derek Hough, on the other hand, disagreed with Carrie Ann’s judgment. According to him, Whitney’s act was “literal perfection.”

He commended her for taking on the Cha Cha in the semi-finals, which, to him, was “really risky.”

For her first act, Whitney and Mark received a combined score of 29 points out of 30. For her second act, Whitney presented the judges with a Viennese Waltz to Slow Love.

“That was, from all the performances that you have done, my absolute favorite. It felt so authentically you. You unmasked, you showed us truly your soul and how much you love to dance. So, I just want to thank you for that,” Carrie Ann reacted.

However, she pointed out that Whitney’s routine comprised “a bit of a hop.” Derek remained disappointed with Carrie Ann’s opinion and praised Whitney for her “courageous” performance.

She became emotional upon hearing the comments from the judges. Ultimately, she ended with another 29 points.

However, despite the positive reviews, Whitney and Mark’s journey ended during Prince Night, as they failed to receive votes from the audience.

Stay tuned for more updates.