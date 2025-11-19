Dancing with the Stars: Elaine Hendrix's paso doble earns a hug from Carrie Ann Inaba

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Elaine Hendrix attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF)

The November 18 semi-final episode of Dancing With the Stars Season 34, “Prince Night,” delivered big moments and big scores. The show opened with a group number to “Let’s Go Crazy,” then each semifinalist danced twice: in a new style and as a “redemption” in a style they’d done before.

The night narrowed the field down to four finalists for the finale.

One of the standout moments came from Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten. They did a powerful paso doble to Prince’s “When Doves Cry.”

The judges were all very impressed.

Carrie Ann Inaba, after she gave the score, got up, went to the place of the live performance and hugged Elaine, saying she “left it all on the floor.”

Derek Hough was talking about the energy; Bruno Tonioli said it was royal.

The judges’ trio awarded Elaine the maximum 30 for this performance.

Gradually, the end of the day came, and five stars managed to get the tickets for the grand finale of Season 34: Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix and Robert Irwin.

Whitney Leavitt and Chiles were left in danger, and Leavitt got eliminated.

Irwin earned perfect marks for his jive, and a few other routines also hit the top.

What to expect next in DWTS: The finale race and strengths of the finalists







With four stars left, the finale now feels open.

Robert Irwin sits near the top after flawless jive and strong ballroom work.

He brings steady footwork and clear show energy, which judges reward week after week.

Alix Earle showed steady growth and a strong emotional connection in her Viennese waltz and tango performances.

Her scores and fan base make her a real contender.

Dylan Efron keeps improving in technique and posture.

His tango and cha-cha drew solid marks, showcasing both control and risk.

He may surprise viewers who think only personality wins; his training shows.

Elaine Hendrix now combines acting instincts with raw power.

Her paso doble gave her a big boost because it proved she can handle hard, dramatic dances and sell the story.

That mix of drama and polish is what finals often reward.

Elaine’s paso doble mattered because it proved she can do both soft and strong dances.

It showed she can act, move with power, and still hit the steps.

Earlier in the night, she did a softer foxtrot, then came back with a fierce paso.

Judges wanted to see “fight”, and she delivered.

Carrie Ann’s hug was more than a moment; it was a sign that the judges felt she had risen to the next level.

That emotional hit can sway casual viewers and boost her voting totals.

The finale will test both dance skill and fan support.

Each finalist must show growth, connection and stage control.

Expect big production numbers, a few surprises and voting to decide who lifts the Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy.

Stay tuned for more updates.