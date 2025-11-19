Two California lottery players win $609,497 each as Powerball’s jackpot reaches an impressive $570 million

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Powerball play slips are displayed in a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on July 19th is now estimated to be $1 billion after three months of drawings without a winner. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

​Two lucky lottery players in California have each won $609,497 in the latest Powerball drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, these two tickets matched enough numbers to take home the third-tier prize. At the same time, the Powerball jackpot has now grown to a huge $570 million, making it one of the biggest prizes of the year.

The Powerball draw took place on Saturday night. The winning numbers were 6, 7, 12, 47, 53 and the Powerball was 21. The Power Play multiplier for the draw was 4X, which increases non-jackpot winnings for players who added the Power Play option.

Even though the jackpot was not won, many players across the country took home smaller prizes, including the two California winners who matched five numbers without the Powerball.

How the California winners earned their $609,497 prizes

The two winning tickets in California matched five white balls, which is the second-best match possible after hitting the full jackpot. In most states, this prize is worth $1 million, but California follows a different payout system. The prize amount changes depending on the number of winners and the total number of tickets sold.

Due to this rule, the two California winners will each receive $609,497, which remains a substantial payout for a non-jackpot win.

The California Lottery has not announced where the tickets were sold or whether the winners have come forward yet. Many players prefer to stay anonymous, especially when claiming big prizes.

Powerball jackpot now rises to $570 million

Since no one matched all six numbers in the latest draw, the Powerball jackpot continues to grow. The next drawing will offer a $570 million jackpot, with a cash value of approximately $277 million if the winner chooses the lump sum option.

The jackpot starts at $20 million and increases by $1 million every time it rolls over. When several drawings pass without a top-prize winner, the jackpot can reach hundreds of millions or even more than a billion. Large jackpots often attract new players, which makes the prize grow even faster.

Powerball draws happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Smaller wins still add up for players across the country

While most people focus on the jackpot, many players win smaller prizes in every Powerball draw. Matching three or four numbers, with or without the Powerball, can bring in different amounts. Even matching just the Powerball alone gives a prize.

In this same drawing:

One player in Puerto Rico won $2 million because they matched five numbers and selected the Power Play option.

One player in Arizona won $1 million.

Dozens of players across different states won prizes ranging from a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands.

With three drawings every week, players have frequent chances to win something, even if it isn’t the jackpot.

What players should remember for the next draw?

Anyone playing Powerball should double-check their tickets, sign the back, and keep them in a safe place. Smaller prizes often go unclaimed because players forget to check all the numbers.

With the jackpot now at $570 million, many people will be keeping an eye on the next draw. Even if you don’t win the top prize, the smaller wins can still make a big difference.