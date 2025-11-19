Powerball drawing brings a $1 million win to West Virginia as one ticket hits second-tier prize

South Pasadena, CA - October 01: Powerball and Mega Millions lotto tickets are sold at Foremost Liquor Store on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in South Pasadena, CA. The Powerball lottery has reached the 1 billion mark with an estimated $1.04 billion jackpot, for the next drawing on Monday night after no grand prize winner in Saturday's drawing. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

​A Powerball player from West Virginia has won $1 million in the latest drawing. The ticket matched five numbers, which is the second-highest prize you can win in Powerball. Even though the jackpot was not won, this is still a very big win for the lucky player.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s draw were:

7, 33, 50, 57, 66 and the Powerball was 23.

Matching all five white balls without the Powerball gives a $1 million prize in West Virginia. The West Virginia Lottery confirmed that the winning ticket was sold in the state.

They have not yet shared which store sold the ticket, as the winner has not come forward publicly.

Officials are asking everyone who played to check their tickets carefully.

How the West Virginia player won the $1 million prize

To win $1 million, a player must match five numbers from the draw. The only number the winning ticket missed was the red Powerball.

If that number had matched too, the winner would have taken home the jackpot.

The ticket did not include the Power Play option. Power Play is an extra $1 and can double the second-tier prize to $2 million, depending on the multiplier. Still, $1 million is a huge win for any player.

Lottery officials remind all players to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place before going to claim the prize.

What the winner needs to do next and how the prize is claimed

Once the winner contacts the West Virginia Lottery, they will need to bring the ticket in for verification. After the lottery checks everything, they will prepare the paperwork and give the winner their prize.

Winners can choose whether or not they want their name to be made public. Some people prefer to stay private.

The $1 million prize is paid before taxes. Federal and state taxes will be taken out, but the winner will still receive a large amount.

Powerball jackpot continues to grow with no top winner

Since nobody hit the jackpot in this drawing, the Powerball prize is now growing again. The next drawing will offer an even bigger jackpot, which may bring in more players.

Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets cost $2, and Power Play can be added for an extra $1.

Even though winning the jackpot is rare, many players win smaller prizes every week.

You can win money by matching even a few numbers, and matching just the Powerball also gives a small prize.

Simple reminder for all players

The West Virginia Lottery encourages everyone to:

check their tickets

sign the back of their ticket

keep it safe

claim any prize before the deadline

This $1 million win shows that anyone can get lucky. Many more prizes are still out there waiting to be claimed.

