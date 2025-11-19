D4vd reportedly not cooperating with police as singer identified as Celeste Rivas murder suspect

D4vd's album came out earlier this year and it has reached on top of Billboard charts (Image via Getty)

D4vd has been recently identified as a suspect in a murder case. The singer created headlines in September this year when the body of a girl was found in the trunk of a car, which was registered under his name. The matter remains under investigation.

However, D4vd is trending after he reportedly refused to cooperate with the authorities to resolve the case, as revealed by an insider while speaking to NBC Los Angeles.

As of this writing, the artist’s representative and attorney have not responded to anything about the latest updates emerging.

Also known as David Anthony Burke, he has not been arrested yet. On the other hand, the police department has claimed that the girl, identified as Celeste Rivas, possibly died in the spring of this year.

Furthermore, the cops alleged that Anthony Burke had supposedly helped with the dead body disposal in some manner.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the girl’s brother claimed earlier this year that his sister knew David. The man also alleged that the family members were well aware of Celeste’s association with D4vd.

Anthony Burke’s car was allegedly standing in the Hollywood Hills for more than a month after being abandoned. David was busy with a show in Minneapolis as part of his ongoing world tour on the same day when the girl’s dead body was discovered by the police.

D4vd brought a new attorney last month to get help: Celeste River dead body and more explained

The New York City native has not shared a direct response to the ongoing matter. However, a spokesperson for David claimed shortly after the body’s discovery that he was cooperating with the police, as stated by NBC News.

According to the outlet, the cops claimed that Rivas had possibly died a few weeks before her body was found.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said that Celeste originally went missing in 2024 from California-based Lake Elsinore.

A report by The Independent on October 3, 2025, says that D4vd has reportedly brought attorney Blair Berk to get help in case any major legal issue emerges in Celeste’s case.

Blair has represented popular faces such as Kanye West. Berk is additionally famous for defending controversial film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Captain and Commanding Officer for LAPD, Scot M. Williams, told People magazine a few weeks after the body was found that Celeste’s body was allegedly put into the trunk by someone after her death.

He revealed that the department’s robbery-homicide division is working to find more details.

“The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not determined a cause or manner of her death, so we don’t know for sure if anyone has any criminal culpability for her death beyond the concealment of her dead body”, Scot added.

As part of the investigation, the cops searched a house in Hollywood Hills where D4vd has reportedly resided in the past. The Independent stated that the police brought multiple boxes out of the house.

Although LAPD said that the items would be checked properly to find any evidence, the police have not shared any updates about the same.

The case happened a few months after D4vd released his first major project, Withered. The album has grabbed the 13th spot on the US Billboard 200.