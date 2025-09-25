"We all deserve to know what the f**k happened" - Adin Ross demands justice for Celeste Rivas amid report of the teen living with D4vd before death

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) d4vd attends the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Adidas Arena on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A clip from a recent livestream of Adin Ross surfaced on social media, in which the streamer demanded justice for Celeste Rivas, the girl whose remains were found in D4vd's vehicle. In the clip, Ross seemed quite agitated and states that everybody deserved to know what happened to the teenager that led to her tragic death.

In the video, Adin Ross continued,

"A child passed away... We all deserve to know what the f*ck happened, and justice needs to be served, bro. Like, genuinely, bro. It's sad."

Adin Ross further stated that it did not matter if D4vd was anyway involved in the teenager's demise. According to the streamer, it was wrong for anybody including the rapper to be associated with some who was in her early teenage years. The streamer continued,

"Either way, whether he harmed her or not, or had someone do it, whoever the f*ck is, he still harmed and met up with a minor. It's wrong. It's so wrong. What do you mean, so what? You're disgusting. Anybody that is hanging around 13, 14-year-olds, it's f*cking weird."

He expressed his shock and said that he had previously asked on one of his livestreams as to how it was even possible to have proper conversation with such a young person. Ross highlighted that there were proof suggesting that the rapper had some kind of relationship with the victim and was reportedly living with her.

Several rumors and speculations regarding the Celeste Rivas case involving D4vd have been floating online

The body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was discovered from inside a Tesla, that reportedly was registered under D4vd's name. According to reports by The New York Post, the car was abandoned and was later discovered at an impound lot in Hollywood Hills. The gory discovery has further led to many speculations on social media by netizens.

Recently, TMZ published a footage from one of D4vd's concerts, which allegedly captured Celeste as well. According to HotNewHipHop, it was possibly one of the two concerts that took place on August 23 or 24 in Maryland. The teenager was allegedly watching him from a balcony by the side of the stage.

The girl in the clip was also seen wearing a black tube top that matched the cops' description of what Celeste was wearing during her final moments. TMZ, however, later confirmed that a source told them that the girl in the clip was not Celeste. As previously mentioned, many other speculations have also been going viral.

One such speculation was whether the teenager was pregnant at the time of her death. According to The Hindustan Times, several posts on platforms like X as well as TikTok suggested that she was pregnant then. Some claims even suggested that the remains of the infant were discovered near D4vd's residence in Hollywood Hills.

However, it is to be noted that none of these pieces of information and claims were confirmed or verified by the police. Meanwhile, there has been no official statement by the rapper regarding the incident. A source associated to him, however, revealed that he was cooperating with the law enforcement in their investigation.

According to HotNewHipHop, Celeste Rivas' family launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral.