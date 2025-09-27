New video reportedly shows Celeste Rivas walking down a street in Lake Elsinore on March 19 last year before her disappearance

LAKE ELSINORE, CA - SEPTEMBER 25, 2025: Intimate notes, candles and flowers remain at a memorial on Thursday for slain teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez who was found dead in the trunk of a Tesla in a Hollywood tow yard on September 25, 2025 in Lake Elsinore, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Weeks after the corpse of Celeste Rivas was found in rapper D4vd's abandoned Tesla in Hollywood Hills, TMZ has shared an unseen footage of the teenager on X. The clip is taken from a CCTV footage of a neighborhood in Lake Elsinore, where Rivas was seen walking down a street on March 19, 2024.

Celeste Rivas was seen on a security camera walking down a street in Lake Elsinore on March 19, 2024, before her disappearance and was identified by her family pic.twitter.com/pa1QTCIDFR — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 27, 2025

The new video comes as the latest development in the ongoing investigation into Rivas's disappearance and murder. Rivas was reported as missing by her family on April 5, 2025.

While the cause of Celeste's death has not been confirmed yet, officials are questioning rapper D4vd - born David Anthony Burke - for his connection to the case. A spokesperson for the rapper has told the media that Burke is cooperating in the investigation, but no formal charges have been filed against him at the moment.

Celeste Rivas was reportedly living with D4vd before her death

Footage has resurfaced of D4vd talking with Celeste Rivas Hernandez on a livestream where she exposes him as a P*DO—then he quickly demands his mods to delete the recording and all traces of it. 😬



Even crazier, his whole chat knew about it, joking about the Epstein files and… pic.twitter.com/RxzXQQB5ia — levi (@wsplevi) September 20, 2025

Following the discovery of Celeste Rivas's remains from D4vd's Tesla, officers spoke to people around the Hollywood Hills residence that the rapper had been renting briefly. One of the neighbors talked to officers, claiming to have seen Rivas and Burke together frequently.

The neighbor said that the couple mostly kept to themselves, adding:

"They were with each other all the time. I thought they were just kids, like 18 or 19 years old. I had no idea anything was wrong... Any time I tried to talk to them, they weren’t very engaging."

The neighbor also addressed D4vd's Tesla, claiming that he had once asked the rapper why he didn't get it fixed, but never got a clear answer.

Officers are still piecing together the exact nature of the relationship between D4vd and Celeste and the rapper's potential involvement in her death. Meanwhile, the remains of the 15-year-old were released to her family earlier this week (on Tuesday, September 23).

Rivas's family can now proceed with organizing her memorial service. On a GoFundMe page started for her family, organizer Esmeralda Lozano and Gisel Vera wrote:

"As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated."

The fundraiser also states that a funeral for Rivas is scheduled to take place next month on October 4.