What did Daniel Radcliffe reveal about the letter he wrote to new Harry Potter actor Dominic McLaughlin? Details explored

Daniel Radcliffe recently shared insight into a private letter he sent to Dominic McLaughlin (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Daniel Radcliffe talked about a personal letter he wrote to Dominic McLaughlin, the young actor who will play Harry Potter in a new TV series. While on Good Morning America on November 18, Radcliffe looked back on his time as the famous wizard from 20 years ago and shared his thoughts about a new generation taking on the magical role.

When asked about the new series and its casting, Radcliffe explained that he does not expect the young actor to reach out to him, but he chose to write to McLaughlin after hearing who had been selected.

“I wouldn’t say that anyone who is going to play Harry has to [reach out],” he said. “And I have a very sweet, I know a few people who are working on the production so I wrote to Dominic and I sent him a letter and he sent me a very sweet note back.”

Radcliffe reflects on new Harry Potter cast and shares support for young stars

Radcliffe played Harry Potter across eight films released between 2001 and 2011. Now 36, he emphasized that he wants the new cast—including McLaughlin, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger—to feel ownership over their adaptation.

“I do not want to be a specter in the light of these children,” he said. He added that the purpose of his message to McLaughlin was simple encouragement: “I just wanted to write to him to say, ‘I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did — I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.’”

Radcliffe noted that seeing photos of the young cast brings up a mixture of nostalgia and affection.

“I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them,” he said. “They just seem so young. I just look at them and say, ‘Oh it’s crazy I was doing that.’ But it’s also incredibly sweet and I hope they’re having a great time.”

The Harry Potter TV series might come out in 2027. This series will cover multiple seasons. Warwick Davis is returning as Professor Filius Flitwick. Big roles will also be played by John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, and Johnny Flynn. Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max, said

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way."

Radcliffe has confirmed he will not appear in the series, though he said earlier this year that he is “very excited to watch as an audience member.”

He is now preparing for his next stage project, Every Brilliant Thing, which begins previews on February 21, 2026, at the Hudson Theatre.

Radcliffe said the script immediately drew him in, explaining,