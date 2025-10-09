John Lithgow seen on a beach as Albus Dumbledore for HBO's Harry Potter series

Harry Potter cosplayer Kim Hutsell as Albus Dumbledore at 2019 Comic-Con International on July 21, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

John Lithgow has been photographed on a windswept beach in full Albus Dumbledore costume while filming HBO’s Harry Potter series, giving the audience a first on-set look at the new headmaster. The images show a floor-length white beard, scholar’s robes and small spectacles, with crew gear visible on wet sand, clear signs these are set photos, not color-graded publicity stills. The shoot is part of the U.K. production run that began in July 2025, with the book-by-book TV adaptation currently tracking toward a 2027 launch window.

The role places Lithgow in a lineage that includes Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the original films, with Jude Law portraying a younger Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts series. For readers catching up, Dumbledore is Hogwarts’ headmaster and one of the saga’s central figures. The series aims for a faithful retelling with Succession alumni Francesca Gardiner (showrunner) and Mark Mylod (director) leading Season 1.

First look at the beach: What the photos show and what scene they might signal

What the pictures show: John Lithgow on a tidal flat in a dark, embroidered over-robe, waist-length beard and half-moon-style glasses, surrounded by crew and reflectors. The images circulated on October 8 and 9, 2025. These are candid set shots, not official stills.

Where/when in production: the sequence was filmed during U.K. location work in the summer-autumn 2025 block. Local chatter points to Cornwall. The exact location remains unconfirmed by the studio; therefore, treat it as provisional until it is confirmed by production.

Canon fit (speculation): A coastal setting suits the approach to the Horcrux cave in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, one of the few instances where Dumbledore works by the sea. That set-piece involves a sea cave, a hidden boat, and the Inferi attack, and serves as a logical early-season anchor, although HBO has confirmed none of this.

Supporting remarks: As per the People report dated October 8, John Lithgow said,

“I know there were plenty of people appalled that an American should be hired to play the ultimate English wizard. But I will do my best.”

Lithgow also remarked that accepting Dumbledore was,

“not an easy decision, because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life.”

Who is Albus Dumbledore? A fast refresher for new viewers

Role in the story: Hogwarts headmaster, founder of the Order of the Phoenix, mentor to Harry, and widely known as the only wizard Voldemort feared. Dumbledore’s post-Grindelwald life shapes the modern wizarding conflict. He guides Harry through the Horcrux war and dies on the Astronomy Tower at the end of Half-Blood Prince. This is the emotional hinge of the late books and will be a core arc for John Lithgow’s Dumbledore as the series progresses.

Screen legacy to date: Richard Harris and Michael Gambon defined Dumbledore across the original films. Jude Law played the younger version of the professor in Fantastic Beasts. John Lithgow now provides the long-form, book-paced interpretation for television.

About HBO’s Harry Potter series: format, creative team, timeline and casting snapshot

Format & timeline: The show is designed as a faithful, long-form adaptation, with one book per season, aiming for a decade-long run. Filming began in July 2025 in the U.K., with the premiere window currently pointing to 2027. Francesca Gardiner serves as showrunner and writer, with Mark Mylod directing multiple episodes. Both are Succession veterans steering the first season.

Casting snapshot: The adult ensemble includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, alongside other established names, with a trio of newcomers as Harry, Hermione, and Ron. Set photos now offer the first clear glimpse of Lithgow in character. Creator endorsements (on-record): As per the Guardian report dated April 18, 2025, J.K. Rowling said,

“Having read Francesca’s pilot script and heard Mark’s vision, I’m certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations.”

Further signal from the writers’ room: As per an X post dated June 22, 2025, J.K. Rowling said,

“I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!”

Stay tuned for more updates.