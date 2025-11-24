Wicked: For Good makes a huge $226M worldwide opening and becomes the biggest start ever for a Broadway movie adaptation

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande who play Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked: For Good. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good, which is the second and final installment in his Wicked movie series, was released in theatres worldwide on November 21, 2025. The movie is an adaptation of the second act of the Broadway musical Wicked and ended up amassing $226 million worldwide during its opening weekend, breaking all records and becoming the biggest start ever for a Broadway musical adaptation.

The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 17 minutes, and the adaptation from the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire’s novel was written for the screen by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

The central plot and storyline of the movie focus on Elphaba, who now lives in seclusion in the Ozian Forest as the Wicked Witch of the West, and finds ways to cope with her growing powers, while Glinda lives the life of a famous public figure in a palace in Emerald City.

The original soundtrack of the movie has 12 songs, all of which are composed and produced by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell. Apart from starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, veteran actor Jeff Goldblum plays the role of the deceitful and evil Wizard.

Looking at Wicked: For Good’s $226 million opening weekend, one of the biggest for a Broadway movie adaptation and other features of the film

Wicked: For Good received widespread critical acclaim and grossed $226 million, breaking all previous records and becoming the biggest opening for a movie adapted from a Broadway musical.

The movie depicts Elphaba Thropp, played by Cynthia Erivo, living alone in the Ozian forest, as she attempts to control and harness her growing magical powers, while also devising plans to overthrow the evil Wizard, played by Jeff Goldblum, and seeking justice for all the citizens of the city of Oz.

Meanwhile, Glinda Upland, portrayed by singer, songwriter and actress Ariana Grande, is shown living in luxury as a famous public figure in a palace in Emerald City. Despite lacking in her own magical powers, she seems to be content with the perks she ends up receiving as a pawn in Madame Morrible, the Dean of Sorcery’s, propaganda plans at the Shiz University.

Elphaba’s screen time with Fiyero, played by actor Jonathan Bailey, becomes one of the most memorable on-screen duos.

Jon M. Chu ensured that he did not deviate from the original plot and storyline of the Broadway musical at all, apart from adding two new songs. 'The Girl in the Bubble' and 'No Place Like Home' become the new additions to the movie soundtrack; however, the original essence of the musical remains, as they were composed by Stephen Schwartz, the original composer and lyricist of the musical.

