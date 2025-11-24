Sister Wives alum Meri Brown introduces her love interest in the mid-season teaser

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

Sister Wives alum Meri Brown recently introduced her new love interest. As she seemingly gushes around her “new man,” his name is revealed to be Ron, whom she met through a speed dating event.

Meri had earlier said that she wants a man who “someone who won't scare easily.” Meri opened up her personal life as she expressed her happiness, saying,

“Ron is in town and I can't help but smile.”

Sister Wives alum Meri Brown gives an honest response to Kody’s apology

When Kody Brown decided to make amends with all his former wives, he admitted that he is a little bit nervous thinking that it could go really, really wrong.” He told Meri,

“An apology is so needed here because this is still so toxic.”

Meri asked Kody whether he was apologizing because he was toxic to her. She further slammed her ex in the confessional clip,

“His energy f---- with my energy. You’ve got to stop with the apology word. The more you use it, the more it feels insincere.”

Now that Meri has introduced her love interest, Ron, the television personality had earlier talked about her personal life:

"There was a guy that I was talking to," she detailed of one of her more troubling dating adventures. Once he discovered she was a polygamist, "He was like, 'I can't continue talking to you. This is not something that I'm even interested in or open to.' And it was very hurtful to me. Because I was a polygamist, you're not interested in pursuing a relationship with me?"

Meri Brown talks about the growing tension due to the Coyote Pass Sale

As the former wives gathered around for the Coyote pass sale, Meri admitted that she felt rather invisible.

"Specifically, Robyn," she noted in a confessional. "I wanted to catch her eye and just smile at her, and just put out a gesture of, 'Hey, I'm cool.'"

However, Robyn said that it was Meri who was giving her the cold shoulder.

"I looked at Meri several times. I never saw her look at me," the 47-year-old retorted in her own confessional. "I guess I just need to give her the space."

In a recent interview on the Pop Psych YouTube Show, Mykelti Brown shared her thoughts about Meri Brown, saying that her personality is "very hard," as she has a very aggressive demeanor. She added,

"Not physically but, like, ‘Go in, get it done.’ It doesn’t matter your age; it doesn’t matter your capabilities. It doesn’t matter when she asks, you go in and you get it done. If you complain, you get in big trouble. If you don’t do it exactly to her specifications, you get in big trouble. If you have questions about how to do it better, you get in trouble. If you didn’t do it promptly, you get in trouble.”

Mykelti Brown also pointed out that most of her adult siblings used to keep their distance from Meri because of how she treated them when they were younger, while saying that she was not a very good parent.

Watch Sister Wives airing Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.