“I want to set them free”: Sister Wives alum Kody Brown apologises to his former wives

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

Sister Wives alum Kody Brown is attempting to make amends with his former wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine and his current wife, Robyn. However, given the present scenario, all three exes are seemingly struggling to believe his apology and whether it’s authentic.

The entire family had a few disagreements regarding the Coyote Pass land sale, which led to a few heated arguments. The property has been officially sold for $1.5 million.

Robyn also had an emotional moment as she tearfully admitted to not always agreeing with Kody's behaviour. Kody explained the reason behind his wanting to make amends with his former wives:

“After that whole experience in Coyote Pass, I want to set them free," he said.

Sister Wives alum Christine questions Kody Brown’s sincerity

As Christine and Kody came face-to-face, Christine looked hesitant to accept Kody’s apologies as she had her fair share of doubts regarding his sincerity. She talked about it with her husband, David. She said,

“I need to know what the motive is. I don't have a lot of trust in Kody.”

When Kody met Christine, he apologized for saying that he did not love her; however, Christine was not quite pleased with the apology as she quickly pointed out the awkwardness of the situation:

“This is my husband here,” she said. “Why do you think this is appropriate?”

Christine has also expressed her anger at being blamed for Kody's actions:

“I am so tired after being blamed for how his kids feel about him. It’s his responsibility not mine.”

Janelle Brown also expressed her hesitation in entirely trusting Kody Brown following the dispute over the Coyote Pass sale. In a December 2024 episode of Sister Wives, she admitted that she is not convinced that Kody will divide the property "evenly when it comes time to finally sell."

“We're finally paying off this dang property in Flagstaff, but now there's this big fight about how do we divide it? I don't know what to expect from Kody,” she said at the time. “He's been kind of an a— about the property, so he might be an a— about it as we move forward. Who knows?”

Christine reflects on her past marriage with Kody Brown

In an early episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown gave an honest account as he reflected on her tumultuous marriage with Kody Brown.

“We were married to a guy that was a lot of work," she said on the Oct. 26 episode. "He had a lot of things that he liked and a lot of specifics, like certain dietary restrictions, his grooming and things like that. There's certain moments you don't want to hear another woman's name. You know those moments that I'm talking about. Never happened."

Christine also opened up about her fallout with Robyn Brown and how she allegedly betrayed Christine.

"I feel betrayed by Robyn, I felt like I could never really trust her, ever." The issue, she explained to cameras, is that she "would tell her things that I thought were in confidence and then I'd get in trouble for them and Kody would get mad. I can't trust her. So I stopped confiding in her."

Stay tuned for more updates.