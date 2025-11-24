Sister Wives season 20 episode 9 recap: Meri checks on her home renovation while Christine reflects on the challenges of monogamy

Sister Wives' Kody Brown attends the Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet at the Fox Studio Lot on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

In Season 20, Episode 9 of Sister Wives, Meri Brown visits her property to check on ongoing renovations and discusses her plans for the space with Amber.

The episode shows her writing messages on the walls before repairs and reflecting on the property’s role in her family.

Meanwhile, Christine Brown discusses her adjustment to monogamy with David, including conversations about communication and shared responsibilities within the relationship.

The episode, which aired on November 23, captures both Meri’s focus on the home and Christine’s exploration of monogamous life, presenting their interactions and confessional reflections without interpretation or added commentary.

Episode 9 highlights of Sister Wives season 20

Meri checks on home renovation and shares plans

Meri’s storyline centers on the renovations taking place at her property. In a confessional, she explained that the work has been ongoing for several months and that she is planning to eventually turn the space into an "event space."

She explained that the property is no longer functioning as a Bed & Breakfast, noting,

"The B&B is done. It's over. It's gone. But the house will never leave my family. I'll make sure of that."

During a discussion with Amber, Meri shared her idea of writing messages on the walls before the renovation work began.

She explained that she wanted to include a variety of content, such as notes, affirmations or positive words that could be read by anyone visiting the house.

Amber showed support for Meri’s plan and discussed the placement of the messages with her.

Later in the episode, Amber read one of the inscriptions, which contained a statement wishing for the roof above them to remain secure and for those gathered beneath it to remain connected, reflecting Meri’s intention to preserve a sense of family unity and continuity within the space.

Meri reflected on the completed property and her plans for future engagement with her family, saying,

"Now that I'm home from Flagstaff and everything's done with the property and it was the weird situation, you know, with seeing everybody, I definitely want to share this information with Amber, you know, because I think she'd get a kick out of it."

Christine reflects on the challenges of monogamy

Christine’s segment focuses on her adaptation to monogamy with David. During a conversation with David, Christine explained that her sister, Danielle, had told her she was a terrible "monogamist."

She asked how independent she had been before, to which Christine responded that she had been very independent. She described the need for communication in her current relationship, noting,

"There is stuff that is like, hello, I need to communicate. There's a lot of things we got to communicate. It's a whole new world."

In a confessional, Christine explained the differences between polygamy and monogamy, stating that marriage requires ongoing effort and that she is new to the concept of "monogamy."

She noted that in polygamy, she managed household and personal matters independently, but in a monogamous relationship, she has to communicate more consistently with her partner.

Christine described how having someone else to discuss issues with represents a significant change from her previous experience.

She added that navigating these conversations is a process she is actively learning, emphasizing that even at 52 years old, she is adjusting to this different structure of partnership and communication.

