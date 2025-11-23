Sister Wives' Kody Brown makes major appearance change with short hair and gray look at 57

Sister Wives star Kody Brown attends the Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet at the Fox Studio Lot (Image via Getty)

Kody Brown, star of the reality series Sister Wives, recently revealed a major change to his appearance, updating his long, often curly hair to a shorter style while embracing his natural gray.

The 57-year-old made the change visible during an appearance on Good Day New York on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Brown has shared 18 children with four women: his current wife, Robyn Brown, and three ex-wives, Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown.

His new look also follows a previous style change during Season 20 of Sister Wives, where he shaved his mustache.

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown reveals major hair transformation at 57

Appearance transformation

Since the premiere of Sister Wives in 2010, Kody Brown has maintained long hair and often used dye to alter its color over time.

The combination of shorter hair, gray strands, and a clean-shaven face marks a significant departure from his previous appearance. During the Good Day New York interview, he addressed the change:

"I mean, did you see my hair? My hair was problematic."

The appearance shift drew attention from viewers, marking the first major change since his mustache removal on the show.

This transition has been documented both on-screen and through public appearances, illustrating the most notable evolution in Brown’s style since the series began.

Discussion on physical and mental challenge

During the same Good Day New York segment, Kody Brown spoke about the physical and mental challenges he faced while participating in an activity during the filming of the show. He reported an injury, stating,

"I pulled my hamstring on day three. I had a fist-sized bruise or tore it. I tore my hamstring on day three. Um, and I had a big fist-sized bruise back of my knee."

Brown also discussed the mental aspects of the challenge, explaining that the experience was way more "mentally taxing" than anticipated.

He began to fade into days five and six as his mental capacity became noticeably strained. Despite this, he maintained an optimistic disposition, although he acknowledged that his behavior was occasionally irritating to his peers.

He mentioned receiving support from colleagues during the challenging period. Brown specifically noted that Ravi Patel was present when he was struggling on day three and provided a genuine hug.

He described this support as a meaningful connection that helped him continue through the experience, and he also received assistance from Andrew East and Sean West during the process.

Family and personal reflections

In addition to his appearance changes and the recent challenge, Kody Brown spoke about his family and personal experiences. He explained that all his children had a great relationship with him until the "divorces" occurred.

He added context about the family dynamics,

"There were four. There is one. So when the divorces happened, the children were the victims of the divorce and they had to pick sides and they had a closer relationship because of polygamy to their mothers."

Brown also addressed accountability within the family, explaining that he approached the situation with a "military" mindset, taking full responsibility for his actions. He emphasized that if someone is partly culpable, they are fully responsible, highlighting the concept of complete ownership in managing family dynamics and conflicts.

He clarified that responsibility for the family’s struggles was shared with his ex-wives:

"It was all me because, well, it's just the state. I was going to sit and get caught up in nuance."

Stay tuned for more updates.