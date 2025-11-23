"They are the victims": Kody Brown reflects on the effect of his divorce on his children during the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test reunion podcast

Kody Brown ( Image Via Getty)

The finalist from the survival reality show, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test appeared on The Viall Files podcast.

Finalists including Gia Giudice, Shawn Johnson, Brianna LePaglia, Andrew East and Kody Brown shared some more about their experiences on the show.

The conversation shifted to finalist Kody Brown, who is known for his appearance in Sister Wives.

Nick Viall asked her about how his experiences helped reflect more about his relationship with his children.

Kody revealed that the show gave taught him “humility” and he is reaching out to his children more.

He also shared on the podcast:



“I figured if there was some healing there, then the children feel like they didn’t have to be loyal to their mothers that they could actually have a relationship with me. So, I just think they were victims of the divorce in that sense.”



Kody Brown revealed more about his personal life on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test reunion podcast







For those unversed, Kody Brown gained popularity from TLC reality show, Sister Wives.

The show follows the life of Brown who had four wives namely Robyn, Meri, Janelle and Christine.

He shares 18 children with four wives.

In November 2021 Christine announced separation from Kody whereas Janelle did the same in December 2022.

Meri and Kody posted news of their divorce on social media on January 10, 2023.

Kody is living now with his current wife Robyn and is said to practice “monogamy” now.

In the podcast with Nick Viall, Brown revealed that he shared a great relationship with his children before his divorces.

He then went on to call them “victims of the divorce experience” as they were closer to their mothers and grew distant from him due to that.

Brown then went on explaining that he is in the process of apologizing to his ex-wives and trying to get in touch with the children.

He stated:



“ I’ve always working on the relationship with my children. One way or another.”



He then stated:



“Coming home from Special Forces, Special Forces was so humiliating that when i came home I felt humble, very very humble. And so I was, you know that sweetness in life. I’m much more engaging with the my children. I am reaching out to my children more often.”



In an interview with Decider on November 21, when asked about his children’s response to them on the show and his efforts to reconnect, Kody said:



“It’s really a tough thing because when you’re in reality TV or you’re doing podcasting or anything like that, what you say goes on record and other people start to judge you by that. My opinion of myself won’t matter.”



He further continued by remarking that reality television is hard on relationships.



“Your opinion of me, what you tell the public is going to matter. So when you have this happen with your children and your children go, “My dad did this or my dad did that,” you really have no defense of it. I can’t throw my children under the bus, or I’ve made the mistake of saying something that I shouldn’t have about my children, and this hurts relationships.”



Kody Brown was one of the finalists of the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

During the final episode, he was eliminated from the show after failing in a gruelling interrogation exercise along with Andrew East.

Gia Giudice and Shawn Johnson East won the final round and became the winners of the show.

Stay tuned for more such updates.