Kody Brown delivers candid revelations in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4 reunion

Kody Brown from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image via Getty)

Members of the cast of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 recently gathered for the reunion, which was aired as the November 21, 2025, episode of The Viall Files: Reunion Edition podcast.

In the episode, Sister Wives fame and former polygamist, Kody Brown, opened up about multiple subjects, sharing his take on issues, and addressing controversial topics.

Some of the standout matters that Kody candidly discussed included his relationship with Robyn, their reality career, his divorces from his three former wives, his behavior with female co-stars on the FOX series, and more.

Kody Brown, who was one of the 18 celebrities to have participated in season 4 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, managed to reach the finale of the survivalist show. Determined to pass the selection course as a recruit, Kody gave it his all to survive.

However, the interrogation on the final day broke him. The stress of the situation pushed him to a corner, where he completely shut down and was unable to respond to questions.

As a result, he was removed from the contest by the DS with only a few hours left to completion.

In the reunion episode, the TLC star reflected on his journey and shared his opinions.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star Kody Brown wants to retire his wife, Robyn







Viewers are familiar with Kody’s polygamous past with four wives: Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn, as documented across the 20 seasons of Sister Wives.

Having been part of the show since 2010, Kody said he would not mind if his only wife now, Robyn, wanted to leave television for good.



“I’d like to retire my wife, Robyn, from reality television so they can’t pit us against each other now. We’re solid … I like to talk about my wife, who is shy, who doesn’t want me talking about her, but she’s my favorite person in the world,” he said.



Kody knew the challenges of being in the public eye and was open to change moving forward.

Kody says his three divorces had an impact on his mental health

When host Nick Viall asked Kody if his three divorces from Janelle, Meri, and Christine were expensive, he said:



“It’s been expensive emotions in a way that is inconceivable, I think.”



He revealed that he did not pay alimony since all three of them “made more money” than him. However, he had to pay for the expenses of his 18 children.

Christine was the first wife to announce her split from Kody in November 2021. Soon after, Janelle called it quits in December 2022. The following year, in January, Meri dissolved her spiritual marriage with Kody.

While speaking with Nick, the Sister Wives star noted that the separations took a toll on his mental health, as he believed it was impossible not to develop “some sort of mental illness” after going through three divorces.

Kody denies accusations about his questionable behavior around women

During his time on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Kody faced backlash for his behavior toward his female co-stars.

In one episode, which aired in September, he opined that men wanted to be respected and women sought love.



“I don’t care if you love me, but I care if you respect me,” he said at the time.



Even during the finale, he spoke when questioned by a male officer, but remained silent when addressed by a female. He also called her “whatever woman” in a confessional.

When questioned about his behavior, Kody explained:



“I always preferred the company of women to men… I used ot be good at constantly talking about what was appropriate around women because I was always around women and I preferred their company.”



Later in the episode, Kody also revealed that he carried “nootropics,” caffeine supplements, and vitamins to help him during his time on the FOX show.

Stay tuned for more updates.