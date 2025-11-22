The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann highlights her deepening bond with Billy Seidl during his birthday celebration

Billy Seidl responded in the comments, expressing his "love" for Brielle with a white heart emoji. The posts and Stories showed their relationship milestones and interactions.
Brielle Biermann, daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak shared details of her relationship with fiancé Billy Seidl during his birthday on November 9, 2025.
The post offered insight into how their bond has developed since their engagement in February 2024. On Instagram, Brielle shared a professionally taken photo of the couple on a beach, captioning it:
"Happy birthday to my whole heart. I love you William!! Forever dancing with you."
Billy Seidl responded in the comments, expressing his "love" for Brielle with a white heart emoji. The posts and Stories showed their relationship milestones and interactions.
Besides the main post, Brielle posted a lot of the day's events on her Instagram Story. The pictures showed them getting ice cream at the supermarket, visiting a hotel and hitting a club together.
The couple's birthday love story was summed up by captioning the pictures with a long, excited birthday message to her "love" followed by a statement that she loves him even more. Her Story also indicated,
"To more adventures! (Like getting caught buying a ton of ice cream at Whole Foods) & spontaneous trips to new cities."
Brielle Biermann has always been pretty vocal about her relationship with Seidl during the interviews. On the 4th of September, 2025 she was a guest on Reginae Carter's YouTube show Heir Time where she revealed the first thing that attracted her to him was "his ass" when they were together in the Bahamas. Also, she went on to say,
"We spent that whole day together, he was so chivalrous, so kind...and I've never seen that, especially from a younger man. At the end of that night, I knew he was the one."
Brielle then went on to talk about relationships from her perspective and how the family problems she discovered a few weeks earlier had a huge impact on how she was going to approach her relationship.
She added that she needed to experience those events to reach her current stage, describing this as a pivotal "change" in her perspective.
Brielle and Billy are actively planning their wedding. In early October 2025, Brielle confirmed that they had secured a wedding venue and date during a trip to Naples, Florida.
A subsequent Instagram Reel documented Brielle touring venues with her mother, Kim Zolciak and younger sister Ariana Biermann, alongside Billy’s parents, Randall and Janet Seidl.
In her comment on the video, she mentioned that they were trying to feel a certain "vibe" about their project and hence they could not disclose much of the details; however, she said that she was happy with the development.
Brielle went on to post images of the team going to shops and eating at Ocean Prime in downtown Naples, saying that they were having a good time while "hugging" and being around each other.
In October 2025, Brielle Biermann talked about family ties as a significant factor.
Along with that, she spoke about the bitter relationship between her parents and her maternal grandparents, which made things difficult. Nevertheless, she assured a solid bond with her future in-laws.
Ariana Biermann, her sister, confirmed that she will serve as maid of honor and assist with the wedding planning process, stating,
"[Brielle] has a perfect venue she has in mind that she wants a specific date for. And so I think she kind of just wants it all to be perfect, and it's just putting together a whole board of everything she wants."
