The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann highlights her deepening bond with Billy Seidl during his birthday celebration

Brielle Biermann attends Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks (Image via Getty)

Brielle Biermann, daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak shared details of her relationship with fiancé Billy Seidl during his birthday on November 9, 2025.

The post offered insight into how their bond has developed since their engagement in February 2024. On Instagram, Brielle shared a professionally taken photo of the couple on a beach, captioning it:

"Happy birthday to my whole heart. I love you William!! Forever dancing with you."

Billy Seidl responded in the comments, expressing his "love" for Brielle with a white heart emoji. The posts and Stories showed their relationship milestones and interactions.