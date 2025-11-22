"Many more to come" - The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak reveals career plans amid her ongoing divorce

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak speaks onstage during Day 2 of the 2025 Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo at Gas South Arena (Image via Getty)

Kim Zolciak, former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has shared updates regarding her career and personal life amid her ongoing divorce from Kroy Biermann.

In an Instagram Story Q&A in October 2025, Kim addressed questions from followers about her career and future projects. She wrote,

"Many more to come."

Over the years, Kim has been involved in reality television, music, and podcasting.

She also discussed parenting her children and managing her financial responsibilities during the divorce, reflecting multiple aspects of her professional and personal plans.

Kim Zolciak on career plans

Kim made revelations about her past and future career moves during the Q&A session on Instagram in October.

She admitted that her involvement in several reality projects was of the highest nature as she participated in "three shows" during one year, which included a small shoot on Next Gen NYC with her daughter, Ariana Biermann.

Moreover, Kim hinted at a return to reality TV, though no details about any particular shows were given.

When a supporter inquired about the possibility of her podcast coming back, she replied that she was "on it" and this time she meant House of Kim with Kim Zolciak, which she co-hosted from 2018 to 2021, and was a potential relaunch.

Kim has clarified her position regarding a return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In March 2024, she confirmed to Celebuzz! that she would not participate in Season 16, stating,

"As much as I enjoyed holding a peach for years and enjoyed popping in now and then, I will not be returning to the show."

Financial updates amid divorce

Kim Zolciak has provided details on how she has been managing finances during her divorce proceedings.

On a July 31, 2025, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she discussed borrowing money from her daughters, Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann. She explained,

"Brielle paid an electric bill and there, I mean, I was — I have to be so careful, guys — but I was left with nothing, so I had to figure it out fast."

Regarding Ariana’s assistance, Kim explained that Ariana's money was spent on bills, leaving her "holding the bag" for the family.

Home life and public clarifications

In the year 2025, Kim gave an explanation about her living arrangement that had been misrepresented in the media. She shared a screenshot of a news article that said she had occupied a $300,000 townhome after losing her mansion and asked who had been the author of the report suggesting the property was not hers. She told the world that she was living in a new house in Atlanta along with her four younger kids: Kroy Jagger "KJ," Kash, Kaia, and Kane Biermann. She stated, "I have my own beautiful brand new home I moved in this year," and mentioned the family’s adjustment to the new residence.

Kim also shared information regarding the sale of her former Georgia mansion for $2.75 million and asserted that she had been residing in her new home since February. While on Watch What Happens Live, she revealed that she was "happy" with her living situation, reiterating the significance of having a stable environment for her children.

Personal life updates

Kim has been in the spotlight for her dating life developments besides Kroy Biermann. During the Instagram Q&A, she disclosed a relationship with a man named Kyle and that this was her first date in nearly two years. She said,

She described that the circumstances were quite similar for both her and Kyle and that this was the main reason they connected so well. Kim said that more information about Kyle would be revealed shortly.

